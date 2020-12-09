$500,000 in Federal Gas Tax helps City with capital projects

A leachate lagoon construction began in 2020 in Prince Rupert. Leachate, a liquid produced from waste, is collected and settles in the pond, and is treated before it is discharged, the city said on Dec. 9. (Photo: supplied)

More than $500,000 has been received by the City of Prince Rupert from the federal Gas Tax Funding for two capital projects. The funding enabled the installation of a boiler system at the recreation complex and a new landfill leachate lagoon, the City announced on Dec. 9.

“The city is grateful for the Gas Tax funds that we receive each year, which have contributed to countless infrastructure improvements throughout the community,” Lee Brain, the mayor said.

The two projects were part of the 2020 capital budget and planned improvements. The Federal Gas Tax Fund delivers funding to municipalities for local government infrastructure and capacity building projects throughout BC, distributed through the Union of BC Municipalities.

The city’s existing landfill is nearing full capacity, with the recent expansion of the West Berm conducted to intake waste in the interim while a new cell is built. As part of that work construction on a leachate lagoon also began in 2020. Leachate, a liquid produced from waste, is collected and settles in the pond, and is treated before it is discharged, the city said.

“The new boiler system at the recreation complex is a significant upgrade to the building. It is anticipated an overall increase to the efficiency of boiler operations will be between 18 to 25 per cent for the facility,” the city said.

“The Landfill Lagoon Project and boiler upgrades in Prince Rupert are great examples of community-led projects that will help build a stronger B.C,” Josie Osborne, minister of municipal affairs said. “Together with the federal government, the Province is proud to invest in community infrastructure that improves the services people expect and depend on.”

“The federal Gas Tax Fund is designed to meet the diverse needs of B.C. communities,” Brian Frenkel, president of UBCM said. “By providing predictable, annual grants, local governments can direct the funds toward local priorities and have greater control over the timing of projects. I congratulate the City of Prince Rupert on the projects undertaken this year with the funding available through this program.”

K-J Millar | Journalist

