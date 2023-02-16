$50,000 to City of Prince Rupert for transportation project funding

A map of transportation needs was discussed at a city-held forum about the future requirements in Prince Rupert. (Image: City of Prince Rupert transportation report)

The City of Prince Rupert’s Transportation Plan and Design Details for a Reconfigured 2nd Ave. will receive a $50,000 boost from the Province, Jennifer Rice MLA for the North Coast announced on Feb. 16.

The funding supports the development of the active transportation component of the city’s plan.

The city street reconfiguration is one of 74 B.C. and First-Nations-led projects to help plan, build safe and inclusive active transportation connections in communities around the province.

The funding will be used for projects including multi-use pathways, protected bike lanes, pedestrian bridges and regional connections, as well as lighting, sidewalks and other safety improvements through the Active Transportation Infrastructure Grant.

“Prince Rupert is one the most compact cities in the North Coast, making it an excellent candidate for active transportation infrastructure,” says Jennifer Rice, MLA for North Coast. “For these reasons, I’m pleased that our BC New Democrat government is investing in the city’s new active transportation plan.”

More than $20 million was budgeted for this funding period, with an $8 million increase over the 2021-2022 funding cycle, a media statement from the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure stated.

Through the program, the Province partners with local, regional and Indigenous governments to make cost-sharing investments to a maximum of $500,000. Indigenous governments and partnerships between local governments and Indigenous governments are eligible for 80 per cent of a project’s cost. For municipal governments, the Province will invest between 50 per cent and 70 per cent of a project’s cost based on the population size.

“We know that people will choose active transportation more often when there is safe and accessible infrastructure for it in their communities,” Rob Fleming, minister of transportation and infrastructure, said. “We’re investing in new and improved infrastructure to give families more options, which will benefit generations of British Columbians and help us meet our climate goals.”

The program is also starting a rolling intake for Indigenous communities and local government partners so applications can be made throughout the year.

The Active Transportation Infrastructure Grants program supports the Province’s CleanBC commitment to increase shares of trips by walking, cycling and transit by 30 percent by 2030.

