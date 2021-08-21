$5,000 toward energy efficiency retrofit for homeowners

Prince Rupert residents can save hundreds of dollars each year from little-known financial incentives such as energy-efficient heat sources for homes, Ecotrust Canada said. The social-enterprise organization wants to expand local knowledge and homeowner usage of the federally funded Greener Homes Grant energy retrofit program.

Graham Anderson, director of community and energy initiatives, said Ecotrust Canada is working with rural and Indigenous communities, especially those along the coast, to address exorbitant high household energy costs.

“One thing that’s really exciting is Prince Rupert has really, among the best opportunities for efficiency retrofits in the country, particularly for heat pump retrofits,” Anderson said.

Ecotrust Canada sees an opportunity to bring energy advisors to assist Prince Rupert homeowners in taking advantage of up to $5,000 per household, for clean home energy upgrades.

“Right now Prince Rupert residents cannot access this funding as there are no energy advisors west of Prince George.” EcoTrust aims to assist with that by bridging the gap and encouraging contractors to take up the cause.

The organization has received the support of Prince Rupert City Council for its energy initiative to catalyze efficiency retrofits in city homes and connect owners to available funding programs. The council agreed to provided letters of support for three initiatives Ecotrust Canada is embarking on.

The city agreed to support a future feasibility study by offering $7,500 which is ten percent of the contributing costs of the study, Anderson said.

With the cost of fuel being relatively high, an older housing stock that uses more energy combined with the cooler coastal climate, factors are ideal for optimum operation of heat pumps, Anderson explained.

K-J Millar | Journalist