A 50-year-old woman was struck in a crosswalk at approximately 8:30 a.m. on Friday, March 1.

A vehicle was travelling north on McBride Street when the driver hit the woman. She was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver received a ticket for failing to yield to a pedestrian at a crosswalk.

