Victoria Police Department (VicPD) Chief Del Manak said he is still processing an incident Saturday afternoon during which a woman poured liquid on him from behind. (Black Press Media file)

Victoria Police Department (VicPD) Chief Del Manak said he is still processing an incident Saturday afternoon during which a woman poured liquid on him from behind. (Black Press Media file)

5 people arrested after Victoria police chief assaulted at memorial for Chantel Moore

VicPD Chief Del Manak says he is still processing the incident

Five people have been arrested after a woman poured liquid on the backside of Victoria Police Department Chief Del Manak during a memorial for Chantel Moore – an Indigenous woman from B.C. who was fatally shot by police last year.

Manak was attending the event at the B.C. Legislature at the invitation of Moore’s mother, VicPD said in a statement. Manak did not suffer physical harm during assault, which happened at 2 p.m. after a blanketing ceremony.

The five people taken into custody have since been released and no charges have been laid at this time.

The assault, which was captured on video, was condemned by Moore’s mother, who called it “terrible and unacceptable.”

Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps and Esquimalt Mayor Barbara Desjardins said in a joint statement that the act has upset and saddened them.

“We recognize that there is a long history of mistrust between police in Canada and Indigenous communities. We know that there is a lot of healing to do. That is precisely why the Chief was invited by Moore’s family to participate in the memorial; he has been working closely with them since her death and they immediately and publicly denounced this act of violence against the Chief Manak.”

Police shot and killed the 26-year-old Moore from Port Alberni on June 4, 2020 in Edmunston, N.B. during a wellness check. Authorities did not file criminal charges against the involved officers after finding that they had acted “reasonable under the circumstances.” According to police, Moore was threatening the officers with a knife.

The memorial at the B.C. Legislature was part of a larger event featuring several hundred people drawing attention to Moore’s specific case and relations between police and Indigenous Canadians.

VicPD said in a release that it has been working closely with local Indigenous communities to rebuild trust and understanding through anti-stigma training from Indigenous youth, participation in events and ceremonies with the Aboriginal Coalition to End Homelessness and other learning opportunities.

“We call on everyone in the community to stand down from attacks and to express differences of opinion respectfully and in a way that will help to build understanding and allow much needed-healing to happen,” it reads.

RELATED: Mother still seeking answers a year after Chantel Moore killed by N.B. police

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Police

Previous story
Search resumes for U.S. man whose girlfriend disappeared on cross-country trip

Just Posted

The health-care worker rural retention program, announced on Sept. 14, is for targeted communities and occupations designed to offer financial incentives and support for priority health-care workers. (File photo)
Health-care workers incentivized to live and work in Prince Rupert

Tamara Ward is Prince Rupert's figure skating coach.
Heart of the City: Tamara Ward nails it

Gabriel Bureau president of the Prince Rupert District Teachers Union, said six out 10 classrooms in SD 52 are over capacity as of Sept. 17, 2021. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
6 out of 10 classrooms are over capacity, Prince Rupert District Teachers Union says

The public washroom construction project, located on 3rd Ave. and 7th St., has been delayed due to the discovery of underground fuel tanks. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Underground tanks fuel longer wait for Prince Rupert public washrooms