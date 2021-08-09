Vials of both Pfizer-BioNTech and Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines sit empty on the counter at the Junction Chemist Pharmacy, in Toronto, Friday, June 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Vials of both Pfizer-BioNTech and Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines sit empty on the counter at the Junction Chemist Pharmacy, in Toronto, Friday, June 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

5 deaths reported in B.C. as new COVID infections top 1,000 over the weekend

Deaths were in Interior Health and Northern Health

B.C. reported 1,079 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths over the weekend, health officials said Monday (Aug. 9).

There were 422 new cases reported Friday to Saturday, 364 from Saturday to Sunday and 293 from Sunday to Monday. Five people died over that time period, four of them in Interior Health and one in Northern Health.

Interior Health has seen the biggest surge in cases over the past several weeks and that continued over the weekend, with 587 new infections in the region. There were 258 new cases in Fraser Health, 142 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health, 62 new cases in Island Health and 30 new cases in Northern Health.

Active cases in B.C. have reached 3,036 and there are seven active outbreaks in long-term care facilities: Holyrood Manor; Kin Village West Court (Fraser Health); Nelson Jubilee Manor; Kootenay Street Village; Cottonwoods Care Centre; Brookhaven Care Centre (Interior Health); and Discovery Harbour (Island Health).

There are currently 68 people in hospital, of whom 20 are in intensive care or ICU.

Vaccination rates in B.C. have hit 82 per cent for first doses in people ages 12 and up and 70.3 per cent of people in that age group have received their second shot.

READ MORE: B.C. shortening gap between 1st and 2nd COVID shot to 28 days

READ MORE: Modelling group warns of ‘rapid growth’ in COVID cases, recommends masking for all indoors

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirusvaccines

Previous story
Traffic cautious in B.C. as Canada reopens its border for vaccinated US visitors
Next story
Update: Bear destroyed after lone hiker near Vanderhoof attacked

Just Posted

Starting Sept. 1, young passengers on BC Transit between the ages of 6 and 12 will be able to ride for free as part of the ‘Get on Board’ program. (Image: supplied)
Get on Board allows kids to ride bus for free

An amended Fisheries Resources Reconciliation Agreement was announced on Aug. 6th by Chief Marilyn Slett president of the Coastal First Nations, and the Ministry of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard. (Photo: file/supplied)
Eight Coastal First Nations to implement amended Fisheries Resources Reconciliation Agreement

The coastal circumference of Haida Gwaii will benefit from a $2.3 million tidy-up of debris and plastics in harbour waters thanks to a provincial government clean up initiative, announced on Aug. 5. (File photo)
North Coast waters around Haida Gwaii will be cleaned up with $2.3 million initiative

Virus cases are increasing in the Northwest with colours on the BC CDC map are brightening up once again, showing increases in cases as of July 31, and the start of a fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Image: supplied
Colourful CDC mapping is not a good thing