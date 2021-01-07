Five lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported by BC Centre of Disease Control to be in Prince Rupert for the week of Dec. 27 to Jan.2, 2021. (image BCCDC)

Five lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported by BC Centre of Disease Control to be in Prince Rupert for the week of Dec. 27 to Jan.2, 2021. (image BCCDC)

5 COVID-19 lab-confirmed cases in Prince Rupert

Prince Rupert has had 16 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic

Prince Rupert has no current COVID-19 exposures or outbreaks reported Northern Health Authority on Jan. 6 and as to when the city may receive the coronavirus vaccine – the initial doses will be for priority groups and not city residents at large, stated Northern Health.

With increasing numbers of the virus in neighboring communities such as Terrace, Kitimat, and the Nass Valley, Communications Manager for Northern Health Eryn Collins told The Northern View the BC Centre for Disease Control map issued on Jan. 6 notes five reported, active lab-confirmed cases in Prince Rupert for the week of Dec. 27 to Jan. 2, 2021. Terrace had new 29 cases, the Nass Valley had 24, Kitimat had four new cases and Haida Gwai had one.

However, she said, ‘reported’ is the key word, and residents should be reviewing the BC Center for Disease Control maps for regularly updated information.

“While we currently have no outbreaks or public exposure notifications declared for the Prince Rupert area, it’s important for everyone to understand that the data in these maps is only reflective of laboratory-confirmed cases… as the map states, not all COVID-19 infected individuals are tested and reported, and so the virus may be circulating… in any community.”

With respect to vaccines, only those in priority groups (health care workers/LTC residents, for example) will be able to access the initial supply of vaccine, Collins said.

When asked for a timeline of the vaccine arriving in Prince Rupert Collins suggested checking the B.C. government COVID-19 vaccine page and distribution information for the current priorities, and general timelines for other groups and the general public.

B.C. has had confirmed cases of COVID-19 in every health region, in communities large and small, Collins said. Prince Rupert has had 16 cumulative lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 for the period of Jan. 1, 2020, to Dec. 31, 2020.

Regardless of where confirmed cases are, people should be taking the same precautions she said such as staying at home if you have any symptoms of illness; washing hands often with soap and water; minimizing contact with others as much as possible when outside your home and wearing a mask when indoors and in close contact with others.

There are different classifications of covid case definitions according to the BCCDC website. These are:

A confirmed case – A person with laboratory confirmation of infection with the virus that causes COVID-19 performed at a community, hospital, or reference laboratory (NML or a provincial public health laboratory) running a validated assay. This consists of the detection of at least one specific gene target by a NAAT assay (e.g. real-time PCR or nucleic acid sequencing).1-3

Probable – epi-linked case – When a person, who has not had a laboratory test, is presented with a fever (more than 38 C) or new onset of a cough or exacerbation of chronic cough, and close contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19; Or has lived in or worked in a closed facility known to be experiencing an outbreak of COVID-19 (e.g. long-term care facility, prison).

A Probable – lab case is when a person who has had a laboratory test has a fever of more than 38 C, or new onset of a cough or exacerbation of chronic cough, and who meets the COVID-19 exposure criteria, and in whom a laboratory diagnosis of COVID-19 is inconclusive.

 
K-J Millar | Journalist 
Send K-J email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATE: 2 people fatally stabbed near Creston, male suspect at large
Next story
Protesters swarm Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s mansion, swarm Statehouses across U.S.

Just Posted

Five lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported by BC Centre of Disease Control to be in Prince Rupert for the week of Dec. 27 to Jan.2, 2021. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
5 COVID-19 lab-confirmed cases in Prince Rupert

Prince Rupert has had 16 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic

Prince Rupert homeowners will see an increase in property assessment values in January 2021 when they receive their notices of assessment, BC Assessment said on Jan. 4. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
BC Assessment sends out residential property assessment notices

Prince Rupert and neighbouring municipalities property values increase

Northern Health said their new portal can be used by Northern B.C. patients to access various health-based information and results, including COVID-19 test results. (K-J Millar/Black Press Media)
New digital portal available for Northern Health patients

Northern B.C. residents can use HealtheLife to access various health-based information

High wind warnings have been issued by Environment Canada for Haida Gwaii and the North Coast on Jan. 5, 2021. (image supplied)
High wind warnings in effect for Haida Gwaii and the North Coast

Winds will pick up in the afternoon in Prince Rupert coastal sections

Respiratory Therapist Curtis Cheslock being immunized by Nurse Immunizer Jacque Wilkinson (MMH Med-Surg Unit Manager). NH photo
Terrace administers its first COVID-19 vaccines

Fern Enlow (95) and Chester Haizimsque (77) were the first two of 20 residents vaccinated at Terraceview Lodge with the Moderna vaccine

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix give a briefing on the coronavirus pandemic at the B.C. legislature, April 21, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. records 625 more COVID-19 cases as holiday results come in

Dr. Bonnie Henry to announce Thursday if orders extended

Cathy McLeod (File Photo)
Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo MP’s office broken into amid her support for vaccines, she says in tweet

There are no known suspects at this time

An Atlantic salmon is seen during a Department of Fisheries and Oceans fish health audit at the Okisollo fish farm near Campbell River, B.C. on Oct. 31, 2018. Conservative MPs are demanding to know what the federal government plans to do to help the thousands of British Columbians impacted by the immanent, forced closure of Discovery Islands salmon farms. (THE CANADIAN PRESS /Jonathan Hayward photo)
Conservative MPs demand plan for B.C. salmon farm transition

Fisheries minister committed to stakeholder meetings in early 2021

(Black Press file photo)
UPDATE: 2 people fatally stabbed near Creston, male suspect at large

The 40-year-old Calgary man was pronounced dead at the scene and the 25-year-old West Kootenay woman succumbed to her injuries at the hospital.

A Kelowna church congregation will continue to worship together, despite receiving a ticket by police. (Pixabay)
Kelowna church vows to keep congregating, fight fine after breaking gathering ban

Since the pandemic began, Harvest Ministries has not stopped gathering

Pattullo Bridge replacement is one of a group of major construction projects due to begin in B.C. with union-only labour. (Black Press Media)
LETTER: Compulsory trades training for B.C. apprentices makes sense

B.C. Building Trades women’s group endorses NDP’s move

Police boats were called in to search the Fraser River after a report that a plane had crashed where the river runs between Langley and Maple Ridge (Shane MacKichan/special to Langley Advance Times)
Report unveils final moments before still-missing Cessna crashed into Fraser River in June

Still no sign of plane or passengers from June 6 crash

About two thirds of British Columbians feel safe walking through their neighbourhood after dark, according to a new Research Co. survey. (File)
Most British Columbians feel safe from criminal activity: poll

More than 80 per cent call for ban on assault weapons

Financial literacy and credit counsellor Pamela George is shown in her home office in Ottawa, on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Planning your 2021 budget a chance to reassess your spending and make changes

Saving a six-month buffer is important to start building that rainy-day cushion

Most Read