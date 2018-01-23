Vince Sampare is a Friendship House youth inclusion coordinator who offers safe rides to youths on the Sunshine Coach. Starting Jan. 25, the association will also have a $5 bus from Rupert to Terrace twice a day. (File photo)

$5 bus hits the road between Rupert and Terrace starting Jan. 25

The Prince Rupert Friendship House put out its first schedule for twice-a-day bus to Terrace

The schedule for the $5 bus service from Prince Rupert to Terrace is out.

Starting Jan. 25, residents can take the bus between the two cities on Highway 16 on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The bus will be available twice daily, leaving the Friendship House on Fraser Street in Prince Rupert at 10:30 a.m. and arriving at the Skeena Mall in Terrace. After an approximately two and a half hour layover, the bus will depart at 2:30 p.m. and arrive in Prince Rupert at 4:30 p.m. All bus trips are same-day, and the Friendship House will not responsible for accommodations in the case of road closures.

READ MORE: Rupert gets a $5 twice-a-week bus to Terrace

Riders should note that a valid government-issued identification with a photo is necessary to board, and passengers younger than 18 years old must be accompanied by an adult. Anyone who appears to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs, or whose behaviour is deemed unacceptable by the driver or staff, will be refused service.

The Friendship House is asking passengers to book trips at least a day in advance. However, buses are also available based on a first come, first served basis. Bookings can be made in-person at the reception office on 744 Fraser Street, by email at reception@friendshiphouse.ca or over the phone at 250-627-1717 ext. 11.

READ MORE: Regional leaders unite at Terrace Greyhound hearings

$5 bus hits the road between Rupert and Terrace starting Jan. 25

