White Rock’s promenade between the pier and the eastern end of the Museum and Archives. (File photo)

5 B.C. cities break temperature records

Parts of B.C. remain warm, at 10 C, while others feeling chilly

November is making out to be a warmer-than-usual month for some regions of B.C.

Five cities across the province broke temperature records Friday, with three others matching records set in years prior.

White Rock was the hottest city in all of Canada, at 15.7 C. Meanwhile, the coldest spot in B.C. was Fort Nelson at a chilly -24.9 C.

Other cities to break records include:

Esquimalt: 13.6 C (12.6 C in 1999)

Race Rocks Lightstation: 12.1 C (10.6 C in 2016)

Squamish Airport: 11.6 C (11.2 C in 2001)

Warfield: 8.3 C (8 C in 2010)

Agassiz and Pitt Meadows both matched daytime-high records made in the 90s.

The sunny weather comes as winter hits the Maritimes hard, shutting schools, snarling traffic and made travel treacherous.

Previous story
Car thieves on cam: ‘You know what’d be funny? If this was a bait car’
Next story
Quesnel fed up with detour, urges Ottawa to speed up road repair

Just Posted

Northern First Nations partnership reshaping government’s approach to reconciliation

Kaska, Tahltan and Tlingit First Nations share Premier’s Award for Innovation with ministry

Prince Rupert Rampage to start a brief road trip

The Prince Rupert Rampage head out east on a road trip to Williams Lake and Quesnel.

Shames Mountain keeps bunny hill free

Co-op wants to make the sport more accessible for beginners

Ottawa apologizes to Japanese family in B.C. after chopping historic cherry trees

Plaque installed in Prince Rupert to honour the memory of Shotaro Shimizu

New Coast Guard radar boosts marine traffic monitoring off B.C. coast

Six radar installations set up for Georgia Strait to Queen Charlotte Strait to Prince Rupert

This Week – Episode 111

Selena Horne, Charles Hays high school musical star, co-hosts the Northern View’s weekly show

Delivering the paper as a family

The Northern View is looking for newspaper carriers in Prince Rupert, join our team today

Quesnel fed up with detour, urges Ottawa to speed up road repair

West Fraser Road has been on detour since spring 2018, with no plans to repair washout until 2020

5 B.C. cities break temperature records

Parts of B.C. remain warm, at 10 C, while others feeling chilly

B.C. teacher’s Amazing Race takes students on Canada-wide adventure

Agassiz high school students say they had the experience of a life time

Don’t sign USMCA until LGBTQ language excised, U.S. lawmakers urge Trump

The trade agreement, forged after 13 months of tense negotiations between Canada and the U.S. is scheduled for Nov. 30

US official: US intel says prince ordered Khashoggi killing

Vice-President Mike Pence told reporters that ‘the murder of Jamal Khashoggi was an atrocity.’

Car thieves on cam: ‘You know what’d be funny? If this was a bait car’

Two men stole a bait car in Kelowna

Canada’s health system commendable overall but barriers to care remain: UN

The United Nations says Canada’s health care system is “commendable” overall but vulnerable groups still face barriers to quality care.

Most Read