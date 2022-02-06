Counter protesters block a convoy of truckers opposed to COVID-19 health measures and vaccinations, in Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. A group of more than 200 counter protesters on foot and on bikes held up the convoy for nearly an hour before police officers turned the trucks around and sent them on another route. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

5 arrested at Vancouver trucker convoy, counter-protests as eggs thrown, vehicles kicked

Trucker convoy was part of series of anti-vaccine mandate convoys across Canada

Five people were arrested as the anti-vaccine mandate trucker convoy descended on Vancouver Saturday (Feb. 5) and was met with counter-protesters.

According to Vancouver police, they received “numerous reports of rocks and eggs being thrown, cars being kicked, and nails being strewn on roadways” as the trucker convoy made its way downtown.

“Everyone has the right to peacefully assemble and express their views, and the Vancouver Police Department is committed to providing a safe environment for lawful protest,” said Sgt. Steve Addison. “Today’s protests attracted thousands of people who feel passionately about their causes. While most protesters were peaceful, some had to be arrested for violent behaviour and unlawful conduct.”

Police said the five people who were arrested were all men between the ages of 28 and 57. Vancouver police said their offences ranged from throwing eggs, pushing and kicking vehicles and challenging people to fight.

