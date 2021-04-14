Flights are to resume to Prince Rupert and Sandspit airports under an Air Canada and federal government $5.9 billion agreement that was reached on April 12. A plane is seen through the window on the tarmac of Vancouver International Airport as the waiting room is empty Tuesday, June 9, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)

Flights are to resume to Prince Rupert and Sandspit airports under an Air Canada and federal government $5.9 billion agreement that was reached on April 12. A plane is seen through the window on the tarmac of Vancouver International Airport as the waiting room is empty Tuesday, June 9, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)

$5.879 billion agreement between Air Canada and Fed’s will assist YPR in re-opening

Prince Rupert Regional Airport to reopen flights by June 1st, if not earlier

Prince Rupert Regional Airport (YPR) will be back in full flight after the April 12 announcement of Air Canada and the federal government concluding a $5.879 billion debt and financing agreement.

The news that as part of federal financial help for Air Canada, the airline will be required to resume service to both Prince Rupert and Sandspit no later than June 1, was welcomed by both Rick Leach airport manager, as well as Taylor Bachrach M.P. for Skeena Bulkley and NDP Transport Critic.

“Regional routes to communities such as Rupert and Sandspit are vital to connect remote northern communities to essential services. From the beginning of the pandemic, I’ve argued that any public money that goes to the big airlines needs to come with strict conditions, and returning service to Northwest communities was an important part of that,” Bachrach said. “It was critical that the federal government understands how vital reliable air service is for small, northern communities.”

“My hope is that the news of scheduled service returning will give some certainty to the small businesses and tourism operators in our region. They deserve to know that once the pandemic is over, they will be able to welcome visitors back to the Northwest,” Bachrach said.

Leach said he contacted Air Canada soon after the announcement and was told that potentially service could resume as early as May if there are enough improvements with the pandemic situation.

Bachrach said a number of other conditions in the agreement reflect the demands he and the NDP have been pushing for, including requiring Air Canada to provide full refunds to passengers who weren’t able to fly due to the pandemic and putting a cap on executive compensation.

Leach said the refund issue was a big sticking point for the government.

“From what I can gather in my conversations is that because there’s been such an outcry from those who had bought tickets and were not be able to get a refund that a lot of the financing discussion revolved around this. So, it was part of the deal that they needed to do these refunds,” the YPR manager said.

“If Air Canada was not to come back and we did not have commercial service, the airport would be in distress for sure,” Leach said. “The commercial air service is paramount to a financially viable airport here in P.R. … particularly because of our situation on an island airport and the ability for people to come and go. We depend greatly on commercial traffic for the passenger fees and the fuel sales.”

“My hope is that the news of scheduled service returning will give some certainty to the small businesses and tourism operators in our region. They deserve to know that once the pandemic is over, they will be able to welcome visitors back to the Northwest,” the M.P. said.

To be able to have an airline that is healthy and not challenged creates opportunities to grow services or solidify the service Leach said, which is a relief after months of instability.

“Monday’s announcement illustrates the difference we can make in this minority government, by pushing the government to do the right thing and making sure that their policies work for everyday Canadians,” Bachrach said.

“The whole industry needed a cash influx from the government as other countries have done, so it is quite satisfying that they have been able to come to an arrangement,” Leach said with acknowledging the support of the municipal, provincial, and federal governments who have assisted with endeavours to get the local airport through the tough times.

As for flights out of Digby Island, the newer and more fuel-efficient 90-seat Q400’s are being booked for two round trips a day which are a morning and afternoon flight Leach said, with staffing numbers expected to return to pre-COVID levels.

“We are excited about the return and want to encourage all of Prince Rupert residents and surrounding communities to book through the home airport which is YPR and stop that traffic flow down to Terrace,” he said.

READ MORE: YPR is not immune to plummeted air travel demands – 25 jobs lost

READ MORE: Flights resume to YPR

 
K-J Millar | Journalist 
Send K-J email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Former health officials, advocates reflect on anniversary of B.C.’s overdose emergency
Next story
B.C.’s COVID-19 indoor dining, drinking ban extending into May

Just Posted

Flights are to resume to Prince Rupert and Sandspit airports under an Air Canada and federal government $5.9 billion agreement that was reached on April 12. A plane is seen through the window on the tarmac of Vancouver International Airport as the waiting room is empty Tuesday, June 9, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
$5.879 billion agreement between Air Canada and Fed’s will assist YPR in re-opening

Prince Rupert Regional Airport to reopen flights by June 1st, if not earlier

BC Housing townhouses on Kootenay Ave. were demolished during March to make way for new affordable residential units by Prince Rupert Indigenous Housing Society. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Despite a recent reduction in units project will still be able to house many

Prince Rupert Indigenous Housing Society says 60 units is still the plan

Photo collage of loved ones lost to substance use and overdose. (Photo courtesy Moms Stop The Harm)
B.C. overdose deaths still rising 5 years after public health emergency declared

Moms Stop the Harm calls on B.C. to provide safe supply in response to deadly illicit drug use

Prince Rupert City Council approved the purchase of computer chipped recycling bins on April 12. A Penticton garbage truck lifts a new bin. (Western News photo)
Big Brother to help with the garbage – computer chipped recycling bins report your bylaw infractions

They report, but will they sort — recycle bins to cost Prince Rupert $564,850

Pembina Prince Rupert Terminal celebrated the opening of operations on April 12 in a virtual online ceremony with President and CEO Mick Dilger and Manager of Communications and Media Affair Tasha Cadotte commemorating the ribbon-cutting. (Photo: Supplied)
Pembina celebrates opening of operations in Prince Rupert

A virtual ribbon-cutting ceremony commemorates LPG export facility on Watson Island

(AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, FIle)
VIDEO: Rare blood clots ‘may be linked’ to AstraZeneca vaccines, Health Canada says

One case of the adverse effect has been reported in Canada

MP Todd Doherty took to Facebook after his family recently received threats. (Todd Doherty, MP Facebook photo)
‘I don’t run and I don’t hide’ : Cariboo-area MP says RCMP probing threats made against family

Todd Doherty has also notified House of Commons Protective Services

Two men walk past a sign on Main Street in downtown Vancouver, B.C., Monday, April 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Calls for government transparency in COVID data continue as B.C.’s 3rd wave wears on

Social media, where both information and misinformation can spread like wildfire, has not helped

The music video for “Green and Blue” featured a Willington Care Centre in Burnaby as well as some of the volunteers and employees. (Screenshot/Todd Richard)
‘Green and Blue’: B.C. country musician releases tribute song for front-line workers

Richard’s new single has been viewed more than 3,000 times on his YouTube channel

An unidentified B.C. man said, in a human rights complaint, that he was refused a contract job after refusing to wear a mask when asked to by an on-site manager. (Unsplash)
Religious B.C. man lodges human rights complaint after fired for refusing to wear a mask

Worker’s claim that ‘to cover up our face infringes on our God-given ability to breathe’ dismissed by B.C. Human Rights Tribunal

This 2013 Dodge Ram 1500 was stolen from Black Creek Motors at approximately 2 a.m. Sunday, April 11. Photos via blackcreekmotors.com
VIDEO: B.C. car dealer posts clip of thieves towing a truck right off his lot

Video shows one white truck towing another off Vancouver Island lot

FILE – People hold signs during a memorial march to remember victims of overdose deaths in Vancouver on Saturday, August 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. to request federal exemption for simple drug possession

Announcement comes on 5-year anniversary of B.C.’s first public health emergency

Restaurant patrons enjoy the weather on a patio in Vancouver, B.C., Monday, April 5, 2021. The province has restricted indoor dining at all restaurants in B.C. due to a spike in COVID-19 numbers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C.’s COVID-19 indoor dining, drinking ban extending into May

Restaurant association says patio rules to be clarified

Two men were seen removing red dresses alongside the Island Highway in Oyster Bay. (Submitted photo)
Observers ‘gutted’ as pair filmed removing red dresses hung along B.C. highway

Activists hung the dresses to raise awareness for Indigenous Murdered/Missing Women & Girls

Most Read