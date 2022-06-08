44th Seafest set to make waves in Prince Rupert

Downtown streets will be closed from 6 a.m. Saturday

Seafest 2022 will be making waves in Prince Rupert from June 10 to 12. Talis Elkington says Ah, my friend, you tickle my fancy and make me laugh while adventuring at Seafest 2021 in Mariners Park. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

The waves are rolling in for 2022 Surf’s Up themed Seafest being held in Prince Rupert from June 9 to 12, which draws thousands of participants from around the North Coast, such as Terrace and Kitimat.

Prince Rupert Special Events Society (PRSES) has more than 29 activities planned throughout the weekend including the major parade attraction which starts at 11 a.m. on Third Ave. More than 12 different food vendors will be filling tummies throughout the day at various locations.

The 44th community-involved celebratory weekend is the first in three years due to COVID-19 raining on the parade. In 202o the festival was cancelled, and in 2021 a virtual version was attempted.

“It’s all going to look a little different this year. [As an organization] We strived to capture one day where there was something everyone was familiar with,” Bev Kilbery president of PRSE said.

Event-goers will see a different parade route which has more than 34 floats booked, and some new events such as a crab-eating contest as well as new booths such as PURS, an animal rescue organization.

Planning for the major event, which has been held every year since 1978 started in March, but faced challenges this year that had not been seen before, Killbery said.

COVID-19 is still fresh in the minds of the senior citizens who are able to pick up cheer boxes from the Lester Center on Friday (June 9) instead of attending in person the previously run Seniors Tea event.

“We had to wait to plan until the health restrictions were lifted,” Killbery said.

Labour challenges and volunteer shortages have made relearning the organization of events a new experience for the six board members who are working hard to present a great weekend to the community, she said.

“There is such a shortage of manpower as we come out of the pandemic. Some of the directors are working on aspects they have never done before.”

“We want everyone to have a good time. Even though there are some changes and the parade route is different, we are certain everyone will have a spectacular time,” the organizer said.

Seafest 2022 schedule of events can be found in the June 6 edition of The Northern View or by visiting the Prince Rupert Special Events website.

City Streets around the downtown core will be closed starting at 6 a.m. on Saturday. Any vehicles remaining will be towed by Jay’s towing, the organizers advise.

Road Closure:

3rd Ave: McBride to 7th St. Sat. June 11, 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

3rd Ave: 7th St. to Borden Sat. June 11, 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Fraser Street: Sat. June 11, 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

1st, 2nd, 3rd, 5th, 6th, 7th Streets from 2nd Ave. through 3rd Ave: Sat. June 11, 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fulton /4th Street from 5th Ave. W through to 2nd Ave.: Sat. June 11, 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Controlled access to Save-On-Foods on 8th Street via 2nd Ave.

No Parking on 3rd Ave. and adjoining closed streets after 6 a.m. on Sat. June 11.

