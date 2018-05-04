Ten people were arrested in Prince Rupert for possessing $40,000 worth of drugs. (Metro Vancouver Transit Police handout)

$40,000 worth of drugs found in homes across from middle school

Prince Rupert RCMP raided two homes on Lotbiniere Street on May 1

Across the street from Prince Rupert Middle School, RCMP raided two homes and found approximately $40,000 worth of drugs. Ten people were arrested for possession to traffic.

On May 1 at 5:30 a.m., officers from the Prince Rupert plain clothes section, crime reduction unit and the Terrace police dog service entered the homes on Lotbiniere Street.

READ MORE: Warrant for two Rupertites sought in drug lab case

Inside, they found 24 grams of crack cocaine, nine ounces of cocaine, 9.62 ounces of marijuana, 2.5 ounces of marijuana resin, supplies for packaging, scales and $7,000 cash.

In a press release, Sargent Dave Uppal said, “This is a significant seizure removing a large amount of drugs off of our streets. These homes were in a close proximity to a school, which can pose a threat to our youth.”

The investigation is ongoing.

Read weekly RCMP briefs from Prince Rupert here.


keili.bartlett@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. woman expecting twins pulled over rushing to hospital
Next story
B.C. parents riled after son’s Halloween photos used in anti-SOGI speech

Just Posted

$40,000 worth of drugs found in homes across from middle school

Prince Rupert RCMP raided two homes on Lotbiniere Street on May 1

Fighting crime and cancer in Prince Rupert

How members of the RCMP hope to Flush Away Cancer

Ask tourism businesses about BC Ferry schedule, report states

Tourism Prince Rupert wants the provincial government to keep them in the loop

VIDEO: Kayaking to daffodils on Dodge Cove

Every year, paddlers make the pilgrimage to see the spring flowers on Digby Island

Rainmakers back on track

Charles Hays Secondary School hosted a track and field meet on April 28

This Week Podcast — Episode 83

Learn how you can help raise funds for Tour de North in Prince Rupert

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Ministry of Public Safety offers financial aid to victims of floods

Those affected must apply by Aug. 1, 2018

May the fourth be with you: B.C. company bakes up sweet treats

Victoria’s Empire Donuts quickly sold out of their Star Wars themed items

B.C. parents riled after son’s Halloween photos used in anti-SOGI speech

Culture Guard’s Kari Simpson has been using a former student’s photo in presentations.

Some Canadian Starbucks shops to close for bias, inclusivity training

Starbucks Canada president Michael Conway said sessions will will address implicit bias

Hawaii lava evacuees wake to uncertain future

63 evacuees and more than a dozen dogs and a dozen more cat are displaced

Whitecaps hope teen Alphonso Davies brings relief in Minnesota

At five-foot-11 and 160 pounds, Davies has grown physically from when he first joined the team

Arctic ice melt, increased shipping endangers whales: study

Predictions difficult due to increased ice floe melt, data provided by different models, expert says

Most Read