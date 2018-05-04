$40,000 worth of drugs found in homes across from middle school

Prince Rupert RCMP raided two homes on Lotbiniere Street on May 1

Ten people were arrested in Prince Rupert for possessing $40,000 worth of drugs. (Metro Vancouver Transit Police handout)

Across the street from Prince Rupert Middle School, RCMP raided two homes and found approximately $40,000 worth of drugs. Ten people were arrested for possession to traffic.

On May 1 at 5:30 a.m., officers from the Prince Rupert plain clothes section, crime reduction unit and the Terrace police dog service entered the homes on Lotbiniere Street.

Inside, they found 24 grams of crack cocaine, nine ounces of cocaine, 9.62 ounces of marijuana, 2.5 ounces of marijuana resin, supplies for packaging, scales and $7,000 cash.

In a press release, Sargent Dave Uppal said, “This is a significant seizure removing a large amount of drugs off of our streets. These homes were in a close proximity to a school, which can pose a threat to our youth.”

The investigation is ongoing.

