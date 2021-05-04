One man has been shot in what Delta Police believe to be a targeted incident near Scottsdale Centre in North Delta on Saturday, May 1, 2021. (Shane MacKichan photo)

One man has been shot in what Delta Police believe to be a targeted incident near Scottsdale Centre in North Delta on Saturday, May 1, 2021. (Shane MacKichan photo)

4 shootings in 4 days: Police work to solve brazen shootings across Lower Mainland

Unclear if a targeted shooting in Delta over the weekend was gang-related

Police are joining forces across the Lower Mainland amid a handful of shootings in the region in recent weeks.

The latest shootings include two incidents that have not been confirmed as related to gang-on-gang crime, including a fatal shooting outside of a Walmart in Delta on Saturday which killed Bikramdeep Randhawa, 29,, a corrections officer who worked at a Maple Ridge prison.

Shots were fired outside Willowbrook Shopping Centre in Langley on Monday, leaving one man in potentially life-threatening injuries in what police so far believe to be unrelated incident. A vehicle was later found on fire at a berry farm in Aldergrove.

In an update Tuesday (May 4), Delta police Chief Neil Dubord said he acknowledges the anxiety many people are feeling, and said police departments are working together.

Over the weekend, a woman in Burnaby was also injured in an apparent targeted attack. A 19-year-old man showed up at a hospital in Surrey with injuries from a shooting, where he later died.

Last week, police from across Metro Vancouver offered an update on the escalating gun violence, following the killings of three men known to police: Harpreet Singh Dhaliwal, who was shot outside a restaurant in Coal Harbour, Bailey McKinney, who was shot at a basketball court in Coquitlam, and MMA fighter Todd Gouwenberg, who was shot outside a recreation centre in Langley.

Assistant Comm. Manny Mann, chief officer of the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit, said on April 22 that 15 gang-related killings had occurred across Metro Vancouver in 2021.

He says the situation has flared again, as tensions dating back to 2008 and 2009 between the United Nations gang and rivals including the Red Scorpions, Independent Soldiers and the Wolf Pack are aggravated by the emergence of new players.

“Contributing factors to this include the connection to past conflicts and incidents, new and quickly changing alliances, family connections, competition over drug lines, backstabbing and debt collection,” said Mann.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

crime

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Another 697 COVID-19 cases for B.C. Tuesday, 486 in hospital
Next story
30-years of dedication to fire department

Just Posted

Shawn Pettitt retired as Port Edward Fire Cheif and was honoured by the crew with the presentation of a specially engraved fire axe on April 20. (Photo: Supplied)
30-years of dedication to fire department

Retired Port Edward fire chief’s service is honoured by department

Port Edward Fire Chief Jason Geisbrecht said International Firefighters day is one to reflect on fallen fighters and appreciate those still serving. Geisbrecht is proud to have a crew of more than 54 per cent female firefighters. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
International Firefighters Day is May 4

To remember those who have lost their lives and appreciate those still serving - Jason Geisbrecht

Emergency Preparedness Week is May 2 to 8, and it’s important for all households in BC to have an emergency kit, including first-aid kit, St. John Ambulance BC and Yukon advise. (Photo: supplied)
Emergency Preparedness Week – Are you prepared for a disaster?

Each household should have a 72-hour emergency kit - St. John Ambulance

An early morning boat fire at Rushbrook Floats devastated the Brianna Kay on April 30. (Photo: supplied Prince Rupert Fire Rescue)
Pre-dawn decimation at dock

Fire at Rushbrook destroys boat leaving just a charred shell

The Highliner Hotel is just one of the Prince Rupert hospitality businesses that may be affected by a 72-hour lockout notice, the Unite Here Local 40 Union said, on April 29. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
More than 70 Prince Rupert hospitality workers may be affected by lockout notice

Unite Here Local 40 and Hospitality Industrial Relations will be back at the table

FILE – Pharmacist Barbara Violo shows off a vile of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the Junction Chemist, an independent pharmacy in Toronto, Friday, March 12, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Looking for the nearest COVID shot? Tech entrepreneur creates texting software in B.C

Zain Manji says app took just one or two hours to create

The Vancouver Canucks AHL affiliate will play in the Abbotsford Centre for the 2021-22 season. (File photo)
Vancouver Canucks relocating AHL affiliate to Abbotsford for 2021-22

Canucks make announcement online, new home for club will be the Abbotsford Centre

One man has been shot in what Delta Police believe to be a targeted incident near Scottsdale Centre in North Delta on Saturday, May 1, 2021. (Shane MacKichan photo)
4 shootings in 4 days: Police work to solve brazen shootings across Lower Mainland

Unclear if a targeted shooting in Delta over the weekend was gang-related

(Phil McLachlan/Black Press Media File)
Alleged police impersonator caught by off-duty cop in Okanagan

An off-duty cop spots an alleged police impersonator conducting stops in West Kelowna

Announced Tuesday, March 5, by the Ministry of Health, women bearing children have been prioritized in the province’s immunization rollout. (Black Press Media files)
Pregnant women in B.C. now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

Emerging provincial data shows pregnant women experience COVID-19 illness at a similar severity rate as people in their 50s

RCMP officers and Delta and West Vancouver forces are conducting road checks for non-essential travel on highways and ferries in and out of B.C.’s Lower Mainland as part of COVID-19 public health . (Black Press file photo)
Another 697 COVID-19 cases for B.C. Tuesday, 486 in hospital

Non-essential travel restrictions in effect until May 25

FILE – Dr. E. Kwok administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a recipient at a vaccination clinic run by Vancouver Coastal Health, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, April 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. officials urge everyone, even those with 1st dose, to register for COVID vaccine

Individuals 18+ can register online or over the phone

B.C. Premier John Horgan listens as Finance Minister Selina Robinson presents the province’s latest budget, April 20, 2021. The budget projects $19 billion in deficits over three years. (Hansard TV)
B.C. political parties to collect $3.25M from taxpayers this year

Public input open to May 28 on whether subsidy goes past 2022

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau listens to speakers appearing by video during a news conference in Ottawa on Tuesday May 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Canada will align policy on ‘vaccine passports’ with international allies: Trudeau

Trudeau says Canadians could begin travelling outside the country again by summer

Most Read