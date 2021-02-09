4 schools in one-hour receive potential COVID-19 exposure notices

Conrad Elementary School in Prince Rupert was one of four schools in School District 52 on Feb. 8 to receive potential exposure notices to a lab-confirmed case of COVID-19. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Parents and families in two more elementary schools in School District 52 received notices of potential COVID-19 exposures on Feb. 8th, bringing the number of schools affected in the area to five.

Notices, phone calls, and emails were sent to caregivers of Pineridge Elementary School in Prince Rupert and Port Edward Community School notifying them of the possible exposure event. Letters sent to the families were from Northern Health advising of the possible exposure to a lab-confirmed case of the virus and protocols to follow.

School District 52 Board Chair James Horne said they also received another potential exposure notice for Prince Prince Middle School as well as Conrad Elementary school. All notices were received within an hour, Horne said.

The district protocol was enacted. There are a series of protocols to follow depending on the circumstances of each event,” Horne said.

“The protocol priority is to inform our staff, students, parents, and the community,” Horne said.

Letters from Northern Health to Pineridge’s parents explained that exposure to a confirmed case does not mean the child or family will become sick with COVID-19.

“COVID-19 has a very low infection rate in children, and most are not at high risk. We expect to see COVID-19 in various community settings, including school settings, but we expect the rate of transmission in school to be low in most circumstances. The risk of transmission becomes more significant if someone is considered a close contact,” the letter signed by Dr. Raina Fumerton medical officer for Northern Health read.

Horne said School District 52 continues to follow the required reporting protocols.

“We are in regular contact with Northern Health officials. As per our protocol, each school principal was informed and the notification process began.”

“We continue to follow all COVID-19 safety protocols and our schools remain open,” he said.

