4 dead, including gunman, in Cincinnati bank shooting

Police say they responded to an active shooter situation at the Fifth Third Bank building in downtown Cincinnati.

An area is cordoned off with police tape as emergency personnel and police respond to reports of an active shooter situation near Fountain Square, Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, in downtown Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Police say four people are dead, including the gunman, in a downtown Cincinnati bank shooting.

Police Chief Eliot Isaac said the shooter opened fire early Thursday morning at the loading dock of the Fifth Third Bank building. Isaac said the gunman then entered the bank’s lobby where he exchanged gunfire with police. It’s unclear if the gunman shot himself or was shot by officers.

One of the victims also died at the scene.

UPDATE: 5 Victims; 3 Killed. Shooter is also dead. Four transported to UC Medical Center. pic.twitter.com/1X0M4YLPd7 — Cincinnati Police Department (@CincyPD) September 6, 2018

Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley said the gunman was “actively shooting innocent victims” and that it was a “horrific” scene.

He noted the building on the city’s Fountain Square houses popular ice cream, sandwich and pastry shops.

He says it “could have been much, much worse” if not for the immediate police response to end the threat.

@CincyPD UPDATE: active shooter/officer involved shooting incident at Fifth Third Bank at 511 Walnut Street in lobby and loading dock. Call received at 9:10am. Five victims injured, three dead. Suspect is dead. Three or four officers responded and engaged the shooter. pic.twitter.com/AlRP6wTANw — Cincinnati Police Department (@CincyPD) September 6, 2018

Acting City Manager Duhaney discussing next steps with @ChiefEIsaac and thanking first responders for how they handled this morning’s tragic incident. pic.twitter.com/rGKK8vxFDC — City of Cincinnati (@CityOfCincy) September 6, 2018

Related: Growing memorial shows outpouring of support for Fredericton police

Related: Four charged in shooting of Manitoba RCMP officer

Angie Wang, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.