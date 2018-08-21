(Natural Resources Canada)

4.6 quake detected off coast of Vancouver Island

The small earthquake happened early Tuesday morning

A small earthquake struck off the northwest coast of Vancouver Island Tuesday morning.

The 4.6 magnitude quake was first detected by Earthquakes Canada just after 6 a.m. and believed to be 4.0 quake, but was later upgraded.

It occurred roughly 183 kilometres west of Port Hardy, at a depth of around 10 km.

There are no reports of damage and there is no tsunami expected either.

Earlier this year a series of small earthquakes struck southern Vancouver Island, but experts say those were not an indication that the ‘Big One’ could happen any time soon.

READ MORE: Series of earthquakes in B.C. no cause for concern

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Quesnel RCMP seize gun, drugs after stopping man cycling without a helmet
Next story
Spokane man enlists 500,000+ box fans to blow wildfire smoke back to B.C.

Just Posted

RCMP briefs: man waves knife on Third Ave West, search for stolen pickup

Police files from August 18 and 19 in Prince Rupert

Family affair at the 2018 Seniors Open

Rose and Brian Holkestad win the men’s and women’s tournaments in Prince Rupert on Aug. 18 and 19

Former Vancouver mayor tests out Prince Rupert’s TrailRider

Vancouver-False Creek MLA Sam Sullivan got a tour of Rushbrook Trail by the Kaien Coastal Riders

CityWest makes comeback to defend charity slo pitch title

Nine teams competed in Ridley Island charity tournament raising $2,000 for Postmen Fire Fighters

Arena ice to be installed by Labour Day weekend

City of Prince Rupert says delay not due to ammonia safety concerns

Cultural canoe reconnects families to the coast

Wave Riders explore the North Coast, B.C. shores in a large canoe as a way to unplug and be present

The Northern View 2018 Readers Choice

Vote online or at the Prince Rupert office before noon on Sept. 7

New trial ordered for James Oler in B.C. child bride case

Appeals court dismissed Emily Blackmore’s appeal of guilty verdict

Convicted murderer still missing after escaping B.C. prison 2 weeks ago

Mission RCMP are continuing to search for escaped inmate John Norman MacKenzie

Smoky skies trap B.C. man inside for days

Air quality warning issued for Metro Vancouver and Fraser Valley

Surf’s up in California, where it’s now the official sport

Grab a board, catch a wave and find yourself, ‘sittin’ on top of the world’

Case of truck driver charged in Humboldt Broncos crash adjourned until October

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu is charged with 16 counts of dangerous driving causing death, other charges

REVIEW: MTV VMAs was a shocking event, for the wrong reasons

MTV Video Music Awards lacked star power and felt flat and some of the winners turned heads

4.6 quake detected off coast of Vancouver Island

The small earthquake happened early Tuesday morning

Most Read