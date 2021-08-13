File – Provincial funding for UBC improves research and innovation in 2016. (B.C. Government handout)

File – Provincial funding for UBC improves research and innovation in 2016. (B.C. Government handout)

34 university innovation projects backed by $25M in B.C. funding

UBC, SFU, TRU and UVic all received the funds to help further studies

B.C. is providing $25 million to 34 post-secondary research projects to focus on innvation, from cancer therapy research to artificial intelligence.

Simon Fraser University, Thompson Rivers University, the University of Victory and both Vancouver and Okanagan University of BC campuses are the five recipients of the funds.

Through the B.C. Knowledge Development Fund the monies will be used for projects such as advancing research in dementia and vision sciences and probing the effect of natural systems on climate change, sustainable infrastructure systems and community water management.

UBC president Santa J. Ono said in a statement that the investment will give researchers “access to cutting-edge scientific infrastructure that will support breakthroughs in fields like health care, clean technology, quantum science and agriculture.”

“Whether it’s developing life-saving new drugs, ensuring literacy for all or creating novel technologies that give B.C. companies a competitive edge, this investment will promote a more healthy, innovative and sustainable society for all British Columbians.”

One of the projects at UBC is called the Rapid Air Improvement Network, which is focused on using sensors and measurement systems to study the impact of air emissions in B.C., as well as ways to improve air quality.

Since 1998, the development fund has provided over $800 million to over 1,400 projects across the province.

