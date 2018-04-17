$33 million in unpaid bridge tolls, 7 months into free crossings

Late fees and ICBC witholding driver’s license and car insurance renewal or purchase are consequences

When it comes to ponying up unpaid toll bills, it seems some B.C. drivers aren’t planning to cross that bridge anytime soon.

About $33 million is still owed in unpaid tolls for crossing the Golden Ears Bridge and Port Mann Bridge, according to the TransLink and Ministry of Transportation.

TransLink said that $18 million is still owed on the Golden Ears Bridge tab since the province nixed tolls on Sept. 1.

TI Corp, the Crown corporation that manages the Port Mann Bridge, has received about two-thirds of payments, and has yet to collect about $15 million.

READ MORE: $9,000 in bridge tolls shocks Maple Ridge man

READ MORE: Elimination of bridge tolls raises questions

As for the portion of commuters avoiding their unpaid bills, they can expect to reap the consequences through late fees and ICBC’s ‘Refuse to Issue’ process which allows the government to put a hold on driver’s licenses and car insurance.

It’s been seven months since the NDP nixed tolls on the two newest bridges in the Lower Mainland, as part of one of the NDP government’s more contentious election promises.

The Ministry of Transportation told Black Press Media TI Corp is getting as many as 300 calls a day from customers looking to pay and settle their accounts, but due to a limited number of staff, customers are running into higher-than-normal wait times.

As for the portion of commuters avoiding their unpaid bills, they can expect to reap the consequences through late fees and ICBC’s ‘Refuse to Issue’ process which allows the government to put a hold on driver’s licenses and car insurance.

“Paying for outstanding tolls is a matter of fairness, as most drivers have paid their tolls on time since the start of tolling,” the ministry said.

Tolls can be paid online or over the phone.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Bishops try to clarify Pope’s refusal to apologize for residential schools
Next story
BC RCMP bust driver, then passenger for impaired driving

Just Posted

Skeena Sawmills to build pellet plant this summer

Employing 10-15 people, the Terrace plant will be run as a separate company called Skeena Biofuels

Lorette to retire from Lester Centre

Crystal Lorette served as the theatre’s manager for 12 years

Fundraiser kicks off in honour of missing Terrace man presumed dead

David Kim, 45, went missing April 7 between Terrace and Prince Rupert

Wooden Horsemen ready to rock Haida Gwaii and northwest B.C.

Vancouver rocker Steven Beddall got his start playing in ska and funk… Continue reading

Gladys Radek stresses need for two-year extension in national inquiry

After an emotional week in Vancouver, Radek said there are still many who feel unheard

Whale festival makes a splash

Hundreds come to learn more about ocean life and to support research on the North Coast

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

B.C. First Nation builds tiny homes amid housing crisis

Open to Indigenous and non-Indigenous tenants, project aims for affordability and zero hydro usage

BC RCMP bust driver, then passenger for impaired driving

‘Those who do not learn history are doomed to repeat it’

1 dead after jet blows an engine; woman nearly sucked out

A twin-engine Boeing 737 bound made emergency landing from New York to Dallas with 149 people aboard

Bishops try to clarify Pope’s refusal to apologize for residential schools

Pope Francis has not apologized to survivors of Canada’s notoriously abusive residential schools

Former first lady Barbara Bush dies at age 92

She married George H.W. Bush in 1945, and was a mother of six

Racial slur at B.C. rink sparks educational program for minor hockey associations

BC Hockey investigation unable to verify use of racist comment by Salmon Arm player

Judge stays charges against 3 B.C. Mounties due to trial delays

Trio were facing assault charges after being accused of pepper spraying a man

Most Read