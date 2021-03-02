30th Annual Children’s Fest takes on a new format

Sharmonie Pedersen sings her talents in the 30th annual Prince Rupert Children’s fest show being broadcast March 5th and 6th on community television. (Photo: supplied by PR Special Events Society)

The 30th annual Children’s Fest hosted by Prince Rupert Special Events Society has a different look and format this year due to COVID-19.

The television broadcast kids talent show which is shaped in an ‘America’s Got Talent’ format with commentary and judge’s perspective will be aired on March 5 at 4:00 p.m., 5:00 p.m., and 6:00 p.m. as well as March 6 at 4:00 and 5:00 p.m.

The 30-minute show was put together from children’s and community video submissions from city organizations such as Friendship House, Prince Rupert Port Authority, and Ada Gee a regular participant at Children’s Fest with her ‘Swirl Art’, Alex Hogendoorn vice president of Special Events Society, said.

“Anyone who watches will have a laugh of joy,” Hogendoorn said. “Special Events has tried to make this feel as magical as possible.”

The annual event has traditionally taken place at the Prince Rupert Civic Centre with more than 1500 attendees at the 2020 function, but due to COVID restrictions has been scaled back to fit the current times.

