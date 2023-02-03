$300,000 in new beds at Prince Rupert Hospital and Acropolis Manor

Patients and residents are now resting more comfortably in 61 new beds

Acropolis Manor resident Italia Santurbano can have a restful sleep in her new bed supplied with funding from Prince Rupert Port Authority and others.

A $300,000-bed replacement project now has Acropolis Manor residents and Prince Rupert Regional Hospital patients resting more comfortably with 61 new beds, Prince Rupert Port Authority announced on Feb. 1.

“This project helps modernize our local healthcare facilities, enables a greater standard of care for people receiving treatment here in our community and improves the working environment for the dedicated staff who provide that care,” said Shaun Stevenson, president and CEO of Prince Rupert Port Authority.

The partnership project with North Coast Health Improvement Society (NCHIS) saw the $150,000 donation by the Port’s Community Investment Fund as the largest local healthcare investment to date by the organization, a media statement reads. Donations from DP World, Trigon Pacific Terminal, ILWU, various businesses and community fundraising completed the total amount for the replacement beds.

The two healthcare facilities are now equipped with beds that provide a suite of features, making them safer, more efficient and capable of accommodating the differing physical needs of individuals.

The adjustable beds are capable of fitting two different-sized mattresses to suit the needs of patients and two sets of controls allow the beds to become lower to the ground to prevent falls from users getting in and out.

Healthcare workers will also have increased safety as the beds rise up to meet individual heights, thus lessening repetitive strain injuries while staff attend to patients.

An additional feature is a single locking mechanism that will secure the bed in place. The old beds had four locks to keep them from moving.

The project is just one part of PRPA and NCHIS ongoing efforts to enhance the quality of care healthcare for people living in the region.

“The Bed Replacement project would not have been possible without the generous support of the Prince Rupert Port Authority’s Community Investment Fund, which fully aligns with our endeavours to purchase equipment and support programs that enhance health and wellness for people in our region,” said Stefan Delloch, president, North Coast Health Improvement Society.

The PRPA states during the past 10 years, it has committed more than $570,000 to upgrade and enhancement projects at Prince Rupert Regional Hospital and Acropolis Manor, including: enhancing Cancer Care Unit $100,000; cancer screening scope guide: $35,260; X-ray machine replacement, $69,750; orthopedic surgical equipment, $60,500; in-patient bathtub upgrade, $45,500; diagnostic ultrasound machine upgrade, $72,500; Palliative Care upgrades, $36,500.

K-J Millar | Editor and Multimedia Journalist