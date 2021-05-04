30-years of dedication to fire department

Shawn Pettitt’s service to the Port Edward Fire Department was recognized on April 20 with a specially ordered fire axe to honour his position as retired fire chief. (Photo: supplied)

More than 30 years of dedicated service to the Port Edward Fire Department was recognized at the retirement commemoration of Cheif Shawn Pettitt on April 20.

The group of well-wishers gathered with firetrucks, family, friends, and crew at Galloway Rapids in a COVID-19 safe promenade of a job well done.

Pettitt was presented with a specially ordered and engraved firefighters axe mounted on a commemorative plaque. While he actually retired a couple of years ago, COVID-19 held up the celebrations of his contributions to the district volunteer firefighting department. The department decided the timeframe was way too long and they would fight the delays COVID has fuelled and blaze forward to honour their outgoing chief.

Pettitt was the fire chief for the last 13 years of his service with the department and his influence will continue to be felt, Jason Giesbrecht Port Edward fire chief, said. Pettitt’s daughter Hannah continues in his boots as a firefighter for the department.

“Cheif Pettitt was instrumental to our fire department,” Giesbrecht said. “He was always one of my superiors and someone I could learn a lot from.”

K-J Millar | Journalist

