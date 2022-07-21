30 Prince Rupert athletes bound for BC Summer Games

Teams from city will participate in seven different sports

More than 30 athletes and coaches from Prince Rupert headed to the BC Summer Games in Prince George on July 20. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Two busloads of more than 30 Prince Rupert athletes headed to the BC Summer Games in Prince George on the early morning of July 20.

The teams and youth individuals will participate in sevenof 18 different sport sport during the games, involving more than 2,303 athletes. PrinceRupert teams will participate in boys basketball, swimming, wrestling, golf, triathlon, athletics, and soccer during the competition, which runs from July 21 to 24.

“The BC Summer Games bring together the best young athletes from across the province. With an average age of 14 years, these athletes are emerging high-performance competitors who could be our future Canadian sport heroes,” BC Games states on their website.

Athletes from 170 communities throughout the province earn their place to represent their home zone at the games. Prince Rupert team members are in Zone 7.

Athletes will be supported by 451 certified coaches, and 161 officials tasked with providing a safe and competitive environment for athletes.

“Committed and certified coaches support these developing athletes throughout their journey providing leadership and guidance during qualifications and competition,” BC Games stated.

Teams from Prince Rupert are:

Athletics – Kendra Sampson, Alivia Ciccone, Henna Gill, Kendra Hughes, coach Barton Hughes and athletic supervisor Cheryl Sampson;

Boys Basketball – Sarfo Agyemang, Jack Crump, Gurvir Gill, Jeremy Higginson, Jacob Leighton, Carl Sampson, Nathaniel Sawka, Hudson Veldman, and coach Kevin Sawka;

Golf – Josh Leighton;

Boys Soccer – Chu Duy Phat Chu, Eric Luc, Cooper Magnusson, Demitri Woodland, head coach William Spat and assistant coach Dave Magnusson;

Swimming – Heidi Bellis, Nadina Cam, Annabelle DeMille, Chase McWilliam, Isobella Norman and coach Chris Street;

Triathlon – Lia Crump, Carina Franes, and adult supervisor Ross Franes;

Wrestling – Tyler Harris, Hyla McQuaid, Tyson Nguyen, Mary-Jane Rojeski-Pio, and adult supervisor Jason Huang.

K-J Millar | Editor and Multimedia Journalist