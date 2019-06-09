View of Osoyoos Lake looking north from Oroville, WA. Photo courtesy Neil Bousquet/Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society)

3 seriously injured in boating accident in the southern Okanagan

BC Emergency Health Services said two people were in critical condition

Three people are in hospital with serious injuries after a boating accident on Osoyoos Lake Saturday evening.

BC Emergency Health Services (BCEHS) said five ambulances arrived on scene at approximately 7:15 p.m.

“Two patients were transported by ambulance in critical and one patient in stable condition were taken to hospital by ambulance,” said BCEHS communications officer Vincent Chou.

READ MORE: Wildfire west of Osoyoos classified as out of control

The incident happened near the beach access of Magnolia Place and Oleander Drive.

There is no further information on how the incident happened at this time.

Osoyoos RCMP have yet to return a call for comment.

@LarynGilmour
laryn.gilmour@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
BC Ferries crews rescue capsized boater in Georgia Strait
Next story
Condo developers offer free wine, avocado toast to woo buyers in slowing B.C. market

Just Posted

Prince Rupert Middle School clothing drive in desperate need of donations

PRMS is asking community to donate summer clothes for annual drive

WATCH: Seafest 2019 kicks of with Carnival of Calamities

Dr. Van Houligan brought magic and wonder to Prince Rupert Seafest, three shows left

Prince Rupert Rotary Club and McElhanney engineering firm recognized for innovative trail project

Rushbrook Trail reopened thanks to concerted efforts from both parties

WATCH: The 75/50 club inducted 14 new members at Seafest event

Members must be both 75 years old and have lived in Prince Rupert for at least half a century

Lands not for sale: Coast Tsimshian blockade

Nisga’a Nation says the opposition to their land transaction is politically motivated

Raptors fans prepare for Monday’s potentially championship-clinching Game 5

Toronto leads the series three games to one

WEB POLL: What were your top 3 favourite Seafest 2019 events other than the parade?

Prince Rupert Seafest, so little time so much to do: Tell us your favourite activities

Liberals to announce plan to ban single-use plastics as early as 2021

But no list of banned products will be unfurled immediately

Competing ads during NBA finals to paint very different pictures of Scheer

He’s painted as either a family man or a ‘yes man’ to Ontario Premier Doug Ford

Trans Mountain pipeline protestors rally in Vancouver

Ottawa has until June 18 to decide on pipeline’s fate

VIDEO: Fast and the furr-ious at B.C. and Yukon dog agility championships

Hundreds of dogs and their owners have converged on Langley

Condo developers offer free wine, avocado toast to woo buyers in slowing B.C. market

A slowdown in home sales has developers getting creative

BC Ferries crews rescue capsized boater in Georgia Strait

Two vehicles participated in rescue

3 seriously injured in boating accident in the southern Okanagan

BC Emergency Health Services said two people were in critical condition

Most Read