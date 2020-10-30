Physical distancing signs are a common sight in B.C. stores and businesses. THE CANADIAN PRESS

Physical distancing signs are a common sight in B.C. stores and businesses. THE CANADIAN PRESS

272 more COVID-19 cases for B.C., outbreak at oil sands project

Three new health care outbreaks, three declared over

B.C. public health authorities have reported an additional 272 cases of COVID-19, with one death and three new outbreaks in the health care system.

There has been a community outbreak declared at Suncor’s Firebag oil sands project, 120 km northeast of Fort McMurray, Alberta, the second time an Alberta oil industry facility has dealt with coronavirus as workers travel in and out to B.C. and other locations.

Of the 272 new cases, 183 are in the Fraser Health region, 76 in Vancouver Coastal, seven in Interior Health, six in Northern Health and no new cases on Vancouver Island.

COVID-19 outbreak protocols are now in place at Hawthorne Seniors Care Community in Port Coquitlam, CareLife Fleetwood in Surrey and a ward at Queen’s Park Hospital in New Westminster. Outbreaks at Fort Langley Seniors Community, Sunset Manor in Chilliwack and Good Samaritan Victoria Heights in New Westminster have been declared over.

RELATED: WorkSafeBC disallows many COVID-19 injury claims

RELATED: COVID-19 ‘disproportionately’ affecting Fraser Health

With infection running at high levels in the Fraser Health region particularly, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry renewed her advice Oct. 30 that Halloween parties and other gatherings are to be avoided.

“As we all enjoy Halloween tomorrow, make it about the treats and not the tricks,” Henry said. “Respect homes that are choosing not to participate this year and give everyone the space to stay safe, both indoors and outdoors. There are many ways to make fun memories this fall. This weekend is a great opportunity to be outside, enjoying the fall foliage and Halloween decorations. Guidelines on how to celebrate safely are available on the BCCDC website.”

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Prisoner convicted of first-degree murder still at large from Mission Institution

Just Posted

Court of Appeal for British Columbia in Vancouver. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Provincial high court upholds new trial for two managers after spill at northwest B.C. mine

A date for a new trial has not been set

Prince Rupert Regional Airport Manager Rick Leach said on Oct. 29 that small community airports, like YPR, need a government cash infusion to survive COVID-19. (Northern View file photo)
Failure of Government and airlines leave regional and community airports on the brink of financial collapse

Govt. cash infusion is needed for smaller airports, like Prince Rupert, to survive COVID-19 - RCAC

Confirmed COVID-19 cases have affected the Prince Rupert community the week of Oct. 29 with a Shoppers Drug Mart employee and an S.D. 52 staff or student being infected with the virus. (Image courtesy CDC)
COVID-19 infects Prince Rupert school district individual

S.D. 52 is prepared for COVID-19 and is working under Northern Health protocols - Sandy Pond

Masks are now compulsory at all Prince Rupert public facilities and the City reminds people to discard used masks in waste bins, a media release on Oct. 29 said. (Photo by K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Mandatory mask-wearing effective immediately at city public facilities

City of Prince Rupert makes masks compulsory to protect community health and safety

North Coast home-grown ice talent Carly Edwards from Haida Gwaii and Prince Rupert takes centre ice on TV competition show Battle of the Blades Thursday nights at 8 p.m., with her partner NHL partner Kris Versteeg. (Photo supplied)
Local figure skater spotlights on TV show’s centre ice

Prince Rupert’s Carly Edwards is featured on TV competition show Battle of the Blades

Physical distancing signs are a common sight in B.C. stores and businesses. THE CANADIAN PRESS
272 more COVID-19 cases for B.C., outbreak at oil sands project

Three new health care outbreaks, three declared over

This house at 414 Royal Ave. became notorious for its residents’ and visitors’ penchant for attracting police. It was also the site of a gruesome torture in August 2018. It was demolished in 2019. KTW
6-year sentence for Kamloops man who helped carve ‘rat’ into flesh of fellow gang member

Ricky Dennis was one of three men involved in the August 2018 attack

Cpl. Nathan Berze, media officer for the Mission RCMP, giving an update on the investigation at 11:30 a.m., Oct. 30. Patrick Penner photo.
VIDEO: Prisoner convicted of first-degree murder still at large from Mission Institution

When 10 p.m. count was conducted, staff discovered Roderick Muchikekwanape had disappeared

Among the pumpkin carvings created this year by Rick Chong of Abbotsford is this tribute to fallen officer Cont. Allan Young.
Abbotsford pumpkin carver’s creations include fallen police officer

Rick Chong carves and displays 30 pumpkins every year

An online fundraising campaign in support of the six-year-old boy, Edgar Colby, who was hit by a car on Range Road Oct. 25 has raised more than $62,000 in a day. (Submitted)
$62K raised in 1 day for boy in coma at BC Children’s after being hit by vehicle in Yukon

The boy’s aunt says the family is “very grateful” for the support they’ve received from the community

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Health care employees take extensive precautions when working with people infected or suspected of having COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
WorkSafeBC disallows majority of COVID-19 job injury claims

Health care, social services employees filing the most claims

Conservative leader Erin O’Toole rises during Question Period in the House of Commons in Ottawa on Wednesday October 28, 2020. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)
Conversion therapy ban gets approval in principle, exposes Conservative divisions

Erin O’Toole himself voted in favour of the bill, as did most Conservative MPs

CBSA. (Black Press Media File)
4 sentenced in B.C. steroid smuggling, distribution ring that spilled into U.S.

Canadian Border Services Agency announced the results of a lengthy investigation it called ‘Project Trajectory’

Most Read