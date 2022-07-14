$264,000 from Gaming Grants to benefit North Coast communities

Eight Prince Rupert, one Bella Coola and one Haida Gwaii organizations will receive funding

Prince Rupert Friendship House is one of 10 North Coast organizations to benefit from a portion of more than $264,000 in Community Gaming Grant funding, MLA Jennifer Rice announced July 13. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

More than $264,000 will go to benefit several North Coast organizations for vital community services Jennifer Rice, MLA for the North Coast, announced on July 13.

Eight organizations in Prince Rupert, one in Bella Coola, and one in Haida Gwaii will receive funds from the human and social services stream of Community Gaming Grants funding.

Rice said local non-profits would pass the benefits of funding to those who use their services to receive improved health, accessibility and well-being funding.

“Over the past couple of years, the need for supports such as childcare, food banks, mental health and addictions supports and family services has grown,” the MLA for North Coast said.

“This funding will be able to help a wide range of organizations, so they’re able to continue supporting people and keeping up with the growing needs of the community.”

Community Gaming Grants provides around $140 million annually to approximately 5,000 not-for-profit organizations that deliver services to people throughout the province. In addition to human and social services, the grants fund arts, culture and sport, public safety and environmental conservation, and parent and district parent advisory councils in B.C. schools.

In 2022 the New Democrat government will distribute more than $61 million in grants to 1,364 human and social services organizations around B.C.,

“This funding means people can continue to access services such as food banks, children and youth programs, mental health supports, and other services that enhance health and wellbeing,” a media release announcing the recipients stated.

The list of ten recipients includes:

The Social Health and Economic Development Society of Bella Coola – $16,000

333 Recovery Homes Society – $1,800

Change Makers’ Education Society – $20,000

Friendship House Association of Prince Rupert – $80,000

Prince Rupert and District Hospice Society – $9,400

Prince Rupert Growing Space Society – $18,500

Prince Rupert Lions Club – $30,000

Prince Rupert Options for Social Growth Society – $16,000

Prince Rupert Unemployed Action Centre – $33,000

Mount Moresby Adventure Camp Society on Haida Gwaii – $40,000

K-J Millar | Editor and Multimedia Journalist