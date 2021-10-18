26 deaths, 1,846 new COVID-19 cases in B.C. over weekend

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix takes questions in the legislature on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. The legislature has resumed sitting with most MLAs in attendance and vaccine required for all. (Hansard TV)

B.C. public health teams reported 26 more deaths attributed to COVID-19 from Saturday to Monday as the detection of new cases continued at a steady pace over the weekend.

There were 753 cases reported up to Saturday, 650 Sunday and another 443 new cases Monday. More than a third of the new cases and 10 deaths were recorded in Fraser Health, the region with the largest population. There were five deaths each in the Interior and Northern Health regions where infection rates have been highest in recent weeks, and three each in Vancouver Island and Vancouver Coastal regions.

There are 360 people in hospital with active COVID-19 infections as of Monday, Oct. 18, down from 367 on Friday, and 151 in intensive care, down one from Friday.

There have been four new outbreaks declared in the senior care system, at Menno Terrace West in Abbotsford, Heritage Village in Chilliwack, Queens Park Care Centre in New Westminster and Amica Lions Gate in West Vancouver, for a total of 22 active outbreaks in senior and acute care facilities in the province. An outbreak at Joseph Creek Village in Cranbrook has been declared over.

From Oct. 8-14, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 68.3% of cases and from Oct. 1-14, they accounted for 74.6% of hospitalizations.

B.C. health authorities continue to operate scheduled appointment and walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the province. A full list of clinic locations and hours by region can be found here. Registration and booking appointments in B.C. can be done here, or by calling 1-833-838-2323 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. seven days a week.

RELATED: Survey finds 51% of parents ready to vaccinate kids

RELATED: Past vaccine reactions unlikely to apply to COVID-19

The 1,846 new cases from Oct. 16-18 by region:

• 737 new cases in Fraser Health, 2,039 active

• 212 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health, 642 active

• 322 new cases in Interior Health, 777 active

• 406 new cases in Northern Health, 880 active

• 169 new cases in Island Health, 521 active

@tomfletcherbc

tfletcher@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus