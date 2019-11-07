A Lotto Max ticket is shown in Toronto on Monday Feb. 26, 2018. (THE CANADAIN PRESS photo)

$20 million lottery ticket purchased in Telkwa

The name of the winner has not been released to the media

One Telkwa resident is $20 million richer after winning an Oct. 29 Lotto Max jackpot.

The name of the winner has not been released to the media.

The Interior News will update this article once we have the name of the winner.

READ MORE: $20M Lotto Max ticket sold in northwestern B.C.

The British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC) made the announcement in a Nov. 7 press release.

The Interior News has learned the winning ticket was scanned and identified as a winner at Tyhee Market but has not been able to ascertain exactly where it was purchased (the release states it was within the Village) or whether the winner is also from Telkwa.

BCLC is presenting the winner with a cheque in the amount of $20 million at their Kamloops head office on Nov. 8.

The ticket, purchased within the Stikine region, matched all seven numbers: 10, 17, 18, 22, 23, 25, 34 and bonus number 37. Tuesday draws were launched in May, with jackpots capped at $70 million.

This is a developing story.

More to come.


trevor.hewitt@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Investigation: Lead in some Canadian water worse than Flint, including Prince Rupert

Just Posted

Faculty at Terrace UNBC campus join strike after failed negotiations

Unfair working conditions required job action demonstration, protesters say

Prince Rupert resident outraged by RCMP decision to shoot deer, multiple times, without warning

RCMP and BC Conservation Officer decided only humane decision was to put animal down

Helin facing seven in upcoming Lax Kw’alaams elections

Thirty-six councillors are running and eleven as trustees

WEB POLL: Do you think the City of Prince Rupert and/or province should provide financial aid to homeowners to change their lead pipes to improve drinking water?

The City of Prince Rupert was in hot water over recent report stating lead levels hire than Flint

In Our Opinion: Wat-er you going to do about it?

Prince Rupert’s “water worse than Flint” sensationalized comparison

Heart of Our City: Langille is only getting better with experience

Scott Langille took a year off from school to better Prince Rupert’s community

The Northern View reporters are raising awareness for men’s health this Movember

Prince Rupert can join our team!

$20 million lottery ticket purchased in Telkwa

The name of the winner has not been released to the media

Young Chilliwack mother donates five organs to save others following her sudden death

Celebration of Life for Shera Morgan who died of a brain aneurysm is set for Nov. 9 at Tzeachten Hall

Pacific Whale Watch Association ‘not impressed’ by Victoria activist’s protest

Association spokesperson says to focus on issue of salmon population depletion instead

Nude swimming group making waves – again – at Surrey pool

Concern is being raised about children participating in the SkinnyDippers swims at Newton Wave Pool

85 passengers aboard BC Ferries vessel stranded for hours due to mechanical issue

The Salish Raven cancelled sailings between Swartz Bay and the Southern Gulf Islands

Developer, government deny negligence in Sechelt sinkhole lawsuit

Homes in a Sechelt neighbourhood were evacuated due to a sinkhole in February 2019

Two Vancouver police officers accused of ‘excessive force’ when entering family home

Police complaint commissioner will hold a public hearing

Most Read