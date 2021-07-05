Police cars are seen parked outside Vancouver Police Department headquarters in Vancouver, on Saturday, January 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Police cars are seen parked outside Vancouver Police Department headquarters in Vancouver, on Saturday, January 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

2 Vancouver police officers stabbed during incident involving child in Chinatown

The officers allegedly entered the suite where a struggled ensued with a 59-year-old man

Two Vancouver police officers are in hospital after being stabbed while responding to a forcible confinement involving a two-year-old in Chinatown.

Police say the incident happened at 10 a.m. Monday, at a residential building near Keefer Street and Gore Avenue.

The officers allegedly entered the suite where a struggled ensued with a 59-year-old man. During the altercation, police say a Taser was used on the man.

He is also in hospital receiving treatment.

The Independent Investigations Office of BC, an agency that investigates all police-related incidents that result in injury or death, has been notified.

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Police

Previous story
Disaster assistance program activated for B.C. communities, ranches
Next story
Know how to evacuate in event of a fire, say B.C. emergency management officials

Just Posted

Prince Rupert Port Authority donated more than $65,000 to the renovations in the Friendship House. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
It’s all about Friendship with a $62,500 PRPA donation

Step three of B.C.’s restart plan started on July 1st. Masks are no longer mandatory in public places and restrictions on dining, nightclubs, casinos and sports have been amended. (Image: supplied)
Weekly COVID-19 numbers remain at zero in region

A box of kittens found in June abandoned on the roadside near the BC SPCA. Joe Griffith SPCA manager said he wants people to be good humans. (Photo: supplied BC SPCA)
Kittens found tied up in plastic bags in Prince Rupert

A residential school survivor, Georgina Calder is happy with her life as a mom and wife in Prince Rupert after her time as a child in the Port Alberni Residential School.
44