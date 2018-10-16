2 charged for feeding B.C. bear Tim Horton’s timbits

Court documents show that Randy Scott and Megan Hiltz have both been charged with feeding or attempting to feed dangerous wildlife.

A Victoria man and a woman are facing charges under B.C.’s Wildlife Act after allegedly feeding a bear Tim Horton’s timbits.

Court documents show that Randy Scott and Megan Hiltz have both been charged with feeding or attempting to feed dangerous wildlife.

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service said in a statement Tuesday that Peace region officers received complaints in summer 2017 after pictures of the feeding were circulated on social media.

“Yesterday charges were laid,” the service said on Facebook. Intentionally feeding or trying to feed dangerous wildlife is prohibited under provincial law.

As of Oct. 16, Randy Scott’s Facebook page shows a photo of a tattooed arm feeding a bear a powdered jelly-filled timbit.

A screenshot of Randy Scott’s Facebook page.

Hiltz and Scott are scheduled to appear in Fort Nelson Court on Nov. 5.

More to come.

