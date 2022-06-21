Playa Del Carmen beach seen in this 2011 photo. (Elelicht/Wikimedia Commons)

Playa Del Carmen beach seen in this 2011 photo. (Elelicht/Wikimedia Commons)

2 Canadians found dead of knife wounds in Mexico resort

There was no immediate information on their names or hometowns

Two Canadians — one of them sought by Interpol — have been found dead of knife wounds in Mexico’s Caribbean coast resort of Playa del Carmen, the state prosecutor’s office said Tuesday.

Prosecutors in Quintana Roo state, also home to resorts like Cancun and Tulum, said the man and the woman were found dead Monday at a hotel or condominium in the troubled resort, and a third person was reported injured.

There was no immediate information on their names or hometowns. “Global Affairs Canada is aware of the death of two Canadian citizens in Mexico,” the ministry said in a statement.

But prosecutors confirmed the male victim was on an Interpol wanted list for fraud charges.

Playa del Carmen has been hit by several instances of violence involving foreigners, most recently in January, when two Canadians were killed at a local resort, apparently because of debts between international drug and weapons trafficking gangs.

In March, police in Playa del Carmen found the bodies of four men dumped near a housing development. The fact the bodies were left together in the shrubs beside an access road suggested a gangland-style killing.

There have been a series of brazen acts of violence elsewhere along Mexico’s resort-studded Mayan Riviera coast, the crown jewel of the country’s tourism industry.

In November, a shootout on the beach of Puerto Morelos, just north of Playa del Carmen, left two suspected drug dealers dead. Authorities said some 15 gunmen were from a gang that apparently disputed control of drug sales there.

In late October, farther south in the laid-back destination of Tulum, two tourists — one a California travel blogger born in India and the other German — were caught in the apparent crossfire of rival drug dealers and killed.

– The Associated Press

Previous story
Single-use plastic ban a ‘monumental’ step in protecting Canada’s oceans: advocate
Next story
Abbotsford man so far awarded $1.3M for 2008 crash that paralyzed him at age 9

Just Posted

Prince Rupert is the first marine location in Canada to have immigration preclearance implemented for easier ferry access to Alaska from B.C. The Alaska Marine Highway MV Matanuska passengers onboard Auke Bay Ferry Terminal Jan. 30, 2020. (Peter Segall | Juneau Empire)
Prince Rupert is first marine location in Canada for U.S. border preclearance

A woman and child riding a bike during Queen Charlotte’s Hospital Day parade on June 18. (Photo: Kaitlyn Bailey/Haida Gwaii Observer)
Queen Charlotte’s Hospital Day returns and raises over $13K

Students from Spectrum Dancer Studio performed their last recital under the banner of the 30 year old school on June 18, at the Lester Centre. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert Spectrum Dance Studio’s final curtain

Deacon Kenneth Alton pour prepares communion at his ordination in the St. Andrews Cathedral of the Anglican Church of Canada in Prince Rupert on June 11. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Anglican cathedral hosted first ordination in 10 years in Prince Rupert