(Stock image)

2 B.C. cities have longest clinic wait times in Canada: Report

Victoria tops the list while Kelowna is second

Wait times to see a physician at a walk-in clinic in Kelowna are among the highest in the country.

Canadian tech company Medimap released a report on the morning of April 21 indicating that Kelowna is behind only Victoria in terms of average minutes waited, at 91. Victoria’s average time is 161 minutes.

Collectively, British Columbia is the slowest province in Canada in terms of seeing a walk-in physician, with an average of 58 minutes, significantly longer than the national average of 25 minutes.

White Rock, North Vancouver and Vancouver join Kelowna in the 60-minute-plus club.

Comparatively, Coquitlam has the shortest wait time in the province, at an average of 13 minutes.

Six of the top 10 cities in Canada with the longest wait times are in B.C.

READ MORE: No updates or arrests three months after suspicious Kelowna death

READ MORE: Kelowna Pride Week returning to full-scale event

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

ClinicsKelowna

Previous story
‘You wanna die?’: Angry commuters drag ‘Save Old Growth’ protesters off B.C. highway
Next story
Missing Cowichan Valley 7-year-old Violet Bennett returned safe and sound

Just Posted

Vopak is proposing to build another propane project on Ridley Island, Prince Rupert. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View) An environmental assessment certificate has been issued to Vopak, the Ministry of Environment and Climate Control Strategies announced on April 19. Vopak is proposing to build another LPG storage facility on Ridley Island, Prince Rupert. (File photo)
Environmental Assessment Certificate issued to Vopak for Prince Rupert project

Wet’suwet’en supporters and Coastal GasLink opponents continue to protest outside the B.C. Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, February 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Ottawa feared repeat of 2020 rail blockades before B.C. pipeline arrests last fall

DAPR students take winning steps at Terrace dance competition

Prince Rupert Regional Hospital welcomes two new doctors into its medical service team, Northern Health announced on April 19. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)(Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Two general surgeons on staff at Prince Rupert Regional Hospital