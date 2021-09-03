Two protesters were arrested for blocking a roadway in Vancouver during a protest against old-growth logging on Thursday. (Extinction Rebellion/Twitter)

Two protesters were arrested for blocking a roadway in Vancouver during a protest against old-growth logging on Thursday. (Extinction Rebellion/Twitter)

2 arrested at Vancouver protest against old-growth logging

The protest was organized by Extinction Rebellion in solidarity with Fairy Creek protesters

Two protesters at a “die-in” in Vancouver were arrested on Thursday for blocking a roadway, Vancouver Police said.

Some 75 protesters marched from Vancouver City Hall to the intersection of West Broadway and Cambie Street in support of ongoing old-growth logging protests at Fairy Creek on Vancouver Island. The protesters staged their die-in shortly before 5 p.m., laying on the pavement causing major traffic disruptions for more than three hours.

RELATED: Court to hear more Fairy Creek challenges

“Officers asked the group to leave several times and verbal arrest warnings were given,” VPD Cst. Tania Visintin said. “Most of the group dispersed, but two people refused.”

One protester was also arrested for mischief and one woman was arrested on an outstanding warrant, the VPD said.

The protest was organized by Extinction Rebellion, an environmental activism group that has orchestrated protests in numerous B.C. communities and across the world.

RELATED: Johnson Street bridge reopens after climate change protest halts traffic

“We had a beautiful and powerful afternoon in an intersection standing up for the forest and for Mother Earth,” the group said in a Facebook post. “It felt really good. We will not give up the fight until we force those in power to protect all sacred life on earth.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Fairy Creek watershedprotest

Previous story
Haida Gwaii and Prince Rupert summer ferry schedule extended
Next story
Video of dancing cops in Vanderhoof goes viral

Just Posted

BC Ferries is increasing sailings from Prince Rupert to Haida Gwaii during September to allow for additional travel, the company announced on Sept. 2. The Northern Adventure sails from Prince Rupert in June 2021. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Haida Gwaii and Prince Rupert summer ferry schedule extended

Jordan Vendittelli accepts a donation from the Ryan Fuzi of Prince Rupert Firefighters Association Charitable Fund, who made a donation to Venditelli’s Cops for Cancer, Tour de North fundraising efforts, on Sept. 2nd. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Local fire dept. donates dollars and a cyclist to Cops for Cancer – Tour de North

Health officials are encouraging people across northern B.C. to get vaccinated as soon as possible. (File photo)
Gathering restrictions coming for Northern Health amid rising COVID cases

Telus customers experienced service interruptions on Sept. 2. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick)
Prince Rupert Telus customers experience service disruptions