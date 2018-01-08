2 adults, 2 children killed in Ont. house fire

A fire chief in Oshawa, Ont., says two adults and two children have died in a house fire east of Toronto

Fire officials say four people have died and another three people are in hospital after a house fire east of Toronto.

Fire Chief Derrick Clark says a man, a woman and two children — a boy and a girl — died in the blaze in Oshawa, Ont., on Monday morning.

Clark says firefighters faced heavy smoke and fire when they arrived at the scene and had to fight the flames from the outside before attempting to rescue those inside.

Clark says the house had been divided into a number of apartments.

He told a news conference that the cause of the fire wasn’t yet known, but said damage was most extensive at the rear of the building.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Investors urge Apple to take action against child gadget addiction
Next story
Beavers and ballons blamed for power outages in 2017

Just Posted

Making students feel at home

George “Sonny” Henry has been a learning facilitator for eight years

Rampage start the new year strong

The Prince Rupert Rampage beat Kitimat 10-3 to bring in the new year

LNG pipeline for Prince Rupert still active

The 900km Prince Rupert Gas Transmission Project by TransCanada received approvals to expand

Rainmakers go 2-0 against the Grizzlies

Charles Hays Rainmakers play two game set against AAA 7th ranked GW Graham

MVP Of The Week: Troy O’Toole

Prince Rupert Raiders coach Troy O’Toole still enjoys coaching hockey after twenty years

This Week Podcast – Year In Review 2

Episode 66 of the Northern View’s podcast recaps the stories from July to December 2017

Carriers wanted for the Northern View

We have open routes for carriers all over Prince Rupert

2 adults, 2 children killed in Ont. house fire

A fire chief in Oshawa, Ont., says two adults and two children have died in a house fire east of Toronto

Get your Loblaws $25 bread price fixing gift card

Registration opens Jan. 8

Trump allies line up to declare president mentally sound

Trump made clear Sunday that he was watching, and keeping tabs, on how his troops defended him on TV

Four killed, including two children, in Nova Scotia house fire

Man rescued from fatal house fire ‘struggling to stay alive’. The fire left four people dead, including at least two children.

Investors urge Apple to take action against child gadget addiction

Investors cite various studies and surveys on how the heavy usage of smartphones negatively affects children’s mental and physical health

Oprah, ‘Three Billboards’ triumph at black-draped Globes

Sunday night’s black-clad demonstration was promoted by the recently formed Time’s Up: an initiative of hundreds of women in the entertainment industry

Former hostage Joshua Boyle appears in court

Boyle is facing 15 charges, including assault, sexual assault, unlawful confinement and causing someone to take a noxious thing

Most Read