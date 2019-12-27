17 puppies surrendered to the BC SPCA from Interior B.C. property

17 puppies and two adult dogs were surrendered after they were found living outside in the cold

One of 17 eight to 10-week-old husky puppies found living outside in the cold and snow on a B.C. Interior property. (Contributed)

Seventeen puppies that were surrendered from an Interior B.C. property are now safe and indoors thanks to the BC SPCA.

RCMP and animal control officers responded to a complaint and found the puppies, along with two adult dogs. The eight to 10-week-old husky puppies were living outside in the cold and snow on the property. The owner surrendered the animals to animal control who held them overnight before transferring the dogs to the local BC SPCA branch on Christmas Eve.

“It’s a true Christmas miracle that these puppies were saved from neglect and brought in from the cold,” said BC SPCA chief prevention and enforcement officer Marcie Moriarty. “We are grateful that the RCMP and animal control officers were able to get them immediate attention.”

The puppies are being treated for worms and are in quarantine. Each puppy will be spayed/neutered and provided with all of their vaccines before they will be ready for adoption in late-January 2020. However the location of the branch the animals are at is not being disclosed.

“The branch is completely overwhelmed with caring for so many animals and is not accepting adoption inquiries at this time,” said Moriarty. “Donations are encouraged to help cover the costs of caring for these puppies and adult dogs during the busy holiday period.”

Donations can be made to the BC SPCA at spca.bc.ca/donations/emergency-alert.

The BC SPCA will be holding a naming contest for the puppies. Watch the provincial BC SPCA Facebook page for more details and a chance to name one of these adorable puppies.

