There were 16 record temperature highs in the province on Wednesday, June 12, according to an Environment Canada weather summary. (NEWS BULLETIN file photo)

16 new heat records set across B.C. Wednesday

June 12 saw century-old temperature records fall

Yesterday was a spring scorcher across B.C.

Sixteen record highs in the province for June 12 were noted by Environment Canada on Wednesday night.

“New daily high temperature records were set [Wednesday] thanks to a very strong ridge of high pressure,” Environment Canada noted in a weather summary.

B.C.’s hot spot was Lytton, which also had Canada’s highest temperature of the day yesterday at 36.2 C.

Weather records broken on Wednesday:

Abbotsford: 31.9 C (28.5 C in 1999)

Agassiz: 33.0 C (31.1 C in 1932)

Campbell River: 30.0 C (28.7 C in 1982)

Chilliwack: 33.0 C (32.2 C in 1932)

Victoria (Gonzales Point): 30.0 C (28.8 C in 2002)

Hope: 32.5 C (28.4 C in 2002)

Malahat area: 29.2 C (26.6 C in 2002)

Nanaimo: 32.0 C (30.6 C in 1932)

Pitt Meadows: 31.7 C (31.1 C in 1932)

Powell River: 29.0 C (28.3 C in 1932)

Princeton: 33.0 C (32.8 C in 1918)

Squamish: 31.4 C (27.0 C in 1999)

Tofino: 27.0 C (26.7 C in 1936)

Vancouver: 29.1 C (27.4 C in 1999)

Victoria: 29.6 C (28.9 C in 1932)

White Rock: 30.9 C (29.4 C in 1932)

