Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a $15.7 billion shipbuilding plan in Vancouver Wednesday. (CPAC)

16 Coast Guard ships to be built in $15.7B ‘fleet renewal’ plan in B.C.: Trudeau

Two other ships will be built in Nova Scotia

The federal government will build the majority of its new Coast Guard ships in Vancouver, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Wednesday.

Of the 18 new ships, 16 will be built at Seaspan’s Vancouver shipyards, while two others will be constructed at Irving Shipyards in Nova Scotia.

Trudeau called the $15.7 billion project a “full renewal” of the country’s shipbuilding sector and said the move would bring jobs to B.C.

The ships built in B.C. will be used for light icebreaking, environmental response and offshore search and rescue.

READ MORE: B.C. company awarded $230-million shipbuilding contract

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Sitting and sleeping on downtown sidewalks could net $100 fine in Penticton

Just Posted

Pembina plans $20M dock repairs on Watson Island

The project intends to make improvements to the wharf and trestle

City pays last respects to former councillor and fisherman Paddy Greene

Greene was a long-time fisherman in Prince Rupert who passed away May 17, 2019

Search and rescue equipment on Lax Kw’alaams receives critical upgrades

First Community Investment Fund from the Port of Prince Rupert announced in 2019

New Seven Sisters replacement confirmed

Mental health facility will have 25 beds, up from 20 in current facility

Terrace hospital’s business plan approved

Health Minister’s announcement opens door to construction phase

Killer of Calgary mother, daughter gets no parole for 50 years

A jury found Edward Downey guilty last year in the deaths of Sara Baillie, 34, and five-year-old Taliyah Marsman

Sitting and sleeping on downtown sidewalks could net $100 fine in Penticton

The measure, which still requires final approval, would be enforced between May and Sept. 30

Survey finds 15% of Canadian cannabis users with a valid licence drive within two hours of using

Survey also finds middle-aged men are upping their usage following legalization

RCMP investigating after woman pushed off cliff at Vancouver Island lake

Woman injured after 40-foot fall into water

16 Coast Guard ships to be built in $15.7B ‘fleet renewal’ plan in B.C.: Trudeau

Two other ships will be built in Nova Scotia

Convicted animal abuser Catherine Adams to return to B.C. court in July

Catherine Adams is under a 20-year ban on owning animals, from a 2015 sentence in Smithers

B.C. man killed in logging accident ‘would have done anything for anyone’

Wife remembers 43-year old Petr Koncek, father of two children

Ottawa spending $24.5M to research on health benefits, risks of pot use

$390,000 will fund two cannabis public awareness

Crackdown on money laundering does not include federal public inquiry: minister

An independent report commissioned concluded $7.4 billion was laundered in B.C. last year

Most Read