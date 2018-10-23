$16.5M Woodworth Dam replacement project moves forward

City of Prince Rupert council briefs from Oct. 22 meeting

Woodworth Dam project moving ahead

Council directed city staff to enter into a contract with Eiffage Canada Inc. for the development of the Woodworth Dam replacement project.

Robert Long, city manager for the City of Prince Rupert, made the recommendation. Eiffage was one of three companies that placed a bid for the project. The company’s $16,534,550.25 bid was cheaper than Golder/Canadian Hydrotech Corp & Jim Dent Construction’s bid of $16,550,000.00 and Pennecon’s bid of $33,421,245.00.

“Even if we wanted to I don’t think we an afford a 33 million dollar dam,” said councillor Wade Niesh during discussion. “The reality is this is not a tourist destination like the Hoover Dam. We just need to make it simple and make it work and do all the things that we need it to do which is hold water.”

Prince Rupert Mayor Lee Brain said he was happy to see the project move ahead to its next phase of decommission the old dam and rebuild the new dam.

“We’ve got the road up to the dam built, we’ve got the lines being replaced,” Brain said. “It’s a good win for all the staff, I know it’s been a lot of work and I want to commend them for the hard work they’ve been doing on this.”

The motion to enter into the contract with Eiffage was approved unanimously.

RELATED: $7.1 million in grant funds awarded to Rupert water project

Emergency preparedness grant funding approved

A grant application to UBCM’s Community Emergency Preparedness Fund for $11,000 was approved by the City of Prince Rupert at its the Oct. 22 council meeting.

David Geronazzo, director of recreation and community services for the City of Prince Rupert, made the request and said the grant funding is needed to help develop Prince Rupert’s emergency social services (ESS) program.

“That money will be used to fund the continued growth of the Prince Rupert emergency social services team through volunteer recruitment and retention, training, and increased deployment capacity,” Geronazzo said.

The Jim Ciccone Civic Centre was used as an emergency intake centre over the summer for evacuees from the wildfires. Prince Rupert Mayor Lee Brain said the grant money from the emergency preparedness fund could be used to increase that capacity and other programs related to emergencies.

The motion to approve the application passed unanimously.

RELATED: Testing, testing: Prince Rupert to try new emergency app

 


matthew.allen@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Fast ferries from B.C. spotted in Egypt

Just Posted

$16.5M Woodworth Dam replacement project moves forward

City of Prince Rupert council briefs from Oct. 22 meeting

Strong winds forecasted in Prince Rupert and Haida Gwaii

Winds to reach between 100-120 km/h in Haida Gwaii and 70-90 km/h in Prince Rupert

Boat sinks while moored at Rushbrook floats

Port Edward Harbour Authority will lift the boat before destroying it

PRMSA wins association of the year honours

The Prince Rupert Minor Softball Association was honoured in Kamploops on Oct. 20

Web Poll: Are you pleased with the 2018 election results?

Prince Rupert elected two new councillors and four incumbents, and Port Edward has a new mayor

VIDEO: Horde of zombies meet at courthouse

Treena Decker organized the 2018 zombie walk through Prince Rupert on Oct. 20

Delivering the paper as a family

The Northern View is looking for newspaper carriers in Prince Rupert, join our team today

Fast ferries from B.C. spotted in Egypt

Controversial aluminum BC Ferries vessels ’big white elephants covered in dust,’ eyewitness says

Canadian troops, families take shelter in hotel after Florida hurricane

Most of the Canadians were evacuated from the military base before Hurricane Michael

B.C. jury trial hears police-sting audio of man accused of killing girl, 12

Garry Handlen has pleaded not guilty to the first-degree murder of Monica Jack on May 6, 1978.

5 tips to keep trick-or-treaters safe this Halloween

BC Children’s Hospital has a few suggestions to keep Oct. 31 fun

B.C. man gets seven years in prison for baseball-bat attack on Kamloops teen

Kamloops man who beat Jessie Simpson into a coma has pleaded guilty to aggravated assault. He was originally charged with attempted murder and assault with a weapon.

Cougar spotted after Vancouver Island resident finds his decapitated cat

Reports of conservation officers actively looking for the predator in Port Hardy Tuesday afternoon

Time running out for TV debate on proportional representation

B.C. Liberal leader spars with Premier John Horgan over timing

Most Read