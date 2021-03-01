James Barker won the Individual Customer Service Award for the efforts he provides at two jobs to assist customers, in the 2021 Prince Rupert and District Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence awards on Feb. 27. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

James Barker won the Individual Customer Service Award for the efforts he provides at two jobs to assist customers, in the 2021 Prince Rupert and District Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence awards on Feb. 27. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

14 winners at Business Excellence Awards

Prince Rupert and District Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence awards saw 49 finalists

Thirteen winners were announced at the annual 2021 Prince Rupert and District Chamber of Commerce (PRDCC) Business Excellence Awards on Feb. 27.

With more than 49 finalists the evening awards ceremony was held in a live online broadcast format for the first time due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“The businesses in Prince Rupert, Port Edward, and neighbouring communities have demonstrated unbelievable creativity and resolve in the midst of this year’s COVID-19 obstacles,” Michelle Boomars-MacNeill president of the PRDCC, said.

Entrants to the community nominated awards garnered more than 2000 votes via text message and phone calls after video submissions were broadcast to the local populace to makes their choices.

“There is more reason than ever to recognize the organizations and individuals that go above and beyond to sustain our community,” Boomars-MacNeill said.

The event was sponsored by Prince Rupert Port Authority, CN Rail, Prince Rupert Grain, Ridley Terminal as well as award sponsors representing 10 local businesses. Winners will receive a trophy, marketing package that includes advertising in The Northern View, and on local radio stations as well as a professional photoshoot.

Ansen’s Consignment was named business of the year and was recognized for revitalizing west side commercial space, providing local artisans display space, and providing a service to upcycle clothing.

Nominated in two different categories, Rob Germyn of Uncle Robbies Food Truck started his sustainable food source business in Bella Bella a little more than a year ago and moved to Prince Rupert in April 2020. Nominations in Rookie Business of the Year and Indigenous Peoples Entrepreneurship saw him take home the award in the latter category.

“Ever since being nominated it’s done wonders for our business. It’s been really good. We’ve had to get more people in to help,” he said.

James Barker, at just 20 years old, already knows the value of good customer service from working two jobs as a cashier at Save-on-Foods and a server/bartender at Sunset Grill. Winning the award for Individual Customer Service, he received the award for top-notch services at both places of employment.

“To be honest being nominated was not at all expected,” Barker said. “It’s just the way I am. It’s me and natural. I like helping out the community and I enjoy interacting with people.”

Other winners are:

Tourism and Accommodation Excellence – Crest Hotel

Retail Excellence – Eddies News

Community Involvement – Good Time Games

Rookie Business of the year – FCC

Home-based Business Excellence – Nails by Diane Marie

Individual Customer Service Excellence – James Barker

Professional Excellence – Prince Rupert Optometry

Industry and Manufacturing Excellence – Entire

Award for Dining Distinction – The Pavillion Restaraunt

Not-for-Profit of the Year – GailForce

Excellence in Responding to Unexpected challenges – Wheelhouse Brewing Co.

Indigenous Peoples Entrepreneurship Award – Unlce Robbies Food Truck

Young Entrepreneur of the Year – Ansens Clothing Consignement

Business of the Year – Ansens Clothing Consignment

K-J Millar | Journalist
Send K-J email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

James Witzke co-owner of the Wheelhouse Brewing Company pulls a pint to celebrate the company’s win for Excellence in Responding to Unexpected Challenges in the 2021 Prince Rupert and District Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence awards held on Feb. 27. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

James Witzke co-owner of the Wheelhouse Brewing Company pulls a pint to celebrate the company’s win for Excellence in Responding to Unexpected Challenges in the 2021 Prince Rupert and District Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence awards held on Feb. 27. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Previous story
A look at promising and overhyped COVID therapies after a tumultuous year of research
Next story
COVID-19 vaccination set to start for B.C. seniors aged 80-plus

Just Posted

Rob Germyn of Uncle Robbies Food truck was nominated in two categories of the 2021 Prince Rupert and District Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards. Germyn won the Indigenous Peoples Entrepreneurship Award on Feb. 27. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
14 winners at Business Excellence Awards

Prince Rupert and District Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence awards saw 49 finalists

Rose Sawka, 91, reaches out to her son Terry Sawka, on a daily visit through the window, from inside Acropolis Manor where a COVID-19 outbreak took hold on Jan 19. Rose was vaccinated for the virus on Jan. 20 and as of Feb. 25 has remained virus free. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
No increases of COVID-19 at Acropolis -16 residents now recovered

Vaccinations have helped to stabilize Prince Rupert long-term care facility virus numbers

A health care worker prepares to test a Coastal GasLink field worker for COVID-19. (Coastal GasLink photo)
Coastal GasLink begins COVID screening of pipeline workers

Construction is once again ramping up following Northern Health approval of COVID management plan

BC Bus North was implemented under the NDP provincial government in 2018 when Greyhound cancelled services across northern BC. The transportation funding expires at the end of March 2021. (Photo: B.C. Transit)
BC Liberals call for immediate govt. renewal of BC Bus North funding

BC Liberals spent years ignoring need for better transportation in the North - Jennifer Rice, MLA

Prince Rupert Tourism is benefitting from funding for new welcome and wayfinding signage from the COVID-19 Community Economic Recovery Infrastructure Program. McClymont Park on the gateway into Prince Rupert is one of the first things tourists see entering the city by road. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
$695,000 Community Economic Recovery funds to benefit local organizations

Prince Rupert Tourism and Gitga’at Development Corporation to receive COVID-19 recovery funds

Island Health chief medical officer Dr. Richard Stanwick receives a first dose of Pfizer vaccine, Dec. 22, 2020. (B.C. government)
COVID-19 vaccination set to start for B.C. seniors aged 80-plus

Long-term care residents protected by shots already given

Det. Sgt. Jim Callender. (Hamilton Police Service screenshot)
B.C. man dead, woman seriously injured after shooting in Hamilton, Ont.

The man was in the process of moving to the greater Toronto area, police say

Many of the materials used in delivery packaging can be brought in to Recycle BC depots or London Drugs for recycling. (Unsplash)
With take out and online shopping on the rise, Recycle BC releases tips for recycling

How to dispose of delivery packaging

(Black Press file photo)
Child in critical condition, homicide investigators probe incident near Agassiz

The child was transported to hospital but is not expected to survive

Sewage plant in Lower Mainland, operated by Metro Vancouver. (Metro Vancouver screenshot)
‘Poop tracker’ launches as researchers test Lower Mainland sewage water for COVID-19

‘Studying the virus in wastewater allows researchers to look at an entire population…’

(Pxhere)
Compensation fund opens for B.C. students negatively affected by incorrect exam marks

Marks for 2019 provincial exams were incorrectly tabulated

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Time to check the mail: Every household to receive a Canada Post postcard this spring

Postcard can be mail for free to any address in Canada

The humanoid sensing robot has a 3D printed finger cap that measures oxygen levels. (Dr. Woo Soo Kim)
Medical care robots being made with 3D origami in B.C. lab

Would you let a robot take your temperature?

B.C. Premier Gordon Campbell gets acquainted with Tsawwassen First Nation Chief Kim Baird’s 10-month-old daughter Sophia, husband Steve and four-year-old Amy at the B.C. legislature before a ceremony to endorse the Tsawwassen Treaty, Oct. 15, 2007. (Sharon Tiffin/Black Press)
Indigenous consent must come first and last for B.C. industrial projects

UN declaration seen as end to a history of horror stories

Most Read