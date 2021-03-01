14 winners at Business Excellence Awards

James Barker won the Individual Customer Service Award for the efforts he provides at two jobs to assist customers, in the 2021 Prince Rupert and District Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence awards on Feb. 27. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Thirteen winners were announced at the annual 2021 Prince Rupert and District Chamber of Commerce (PRDCC) Business Excellence Awards on Feb. 27.

With more than 49 finalists the evening awards ceremony was held in a live online broadcast format for the first time due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“The businesses in Prince Rupert, Port Edward, and neighbouring communities have demonstrated unbelievable creativity and resolve in the midst of this year’s COVID-19 obstacles,” Michelle Boomars-MacNeill president of the PRDCC, said.

Entrants to the community nominated awards garnered more than 2000 votes via text message and phone calls after video submissions were broadcast to the local populace to makes their choices.

“There is more reason than ever to recognize the organizations and individuals that go above and beyond to sustain our community,” Boomars-MacNeill said.

The event was sponsored by Prince Rupert Port Authority, CN Rail, Prince Rupert Grain, Ridley Terminal as well as award sponsors representing 10 local businesses. Winners will receive a trophy, marketing package that includes advertising in The Northern View, and on local radio stations as well as a professional photoshoot.

Ansen’s Consignment was named business of the year and was recognized for revitalizing west side commercial space, providing local artisans display space, and providing a service to upcycle clothing.

Nominated in two different categories, Rob Germyn of Uncle Robbies Food Truck started his sustainable food source business in Bella Bella a little more than a year ago and moved to Prince Rupert in April 2020. Nominations in Rookie Business of the Year and Indigenous Peoples Entrepreneurship saw him take home the award in the latter category.

“Ever since being nominated it’s done wonders for our business. It’s been really good. We’ve had to get more people in to help,” he said.

James Barker, at just 20 years old, already knows the value of good customer service from working two jobs as a cashier at Save-on-Foods and a server/bartender at Sunset Grill. Winning the award for Individual Customer Service, he received the award for top-notch services at both places of employment.

“To be honest being nominated was not at all expected,” Barker said. “It’s just the way I am. It’s me and natural. I like helping out the community and I enjoy interacting with people.”

Other winners are:

Tourism and Accommodation Excellence – Crest Hotel

Retail Excellence – Eddies News

Community Involvement – Good Time Games

Rookie Business of the year – FCC

Home-based Business Excellence – Nails by Diane Marie

Professional Excellence – Prince Rupert Optometry

Industry and Manufacturing Excellence – Entire

Award for Dining Distinction – The Pavillion Restaraunt

Not-for-Profit of the Year – GailForce

Excellence in Responding to Unexpected challenges – Wheelhouse Brewing Co.

Indigenous Peoples Entrepreneurship Award – Unlce Robbies Food Truck

Young Entrepreneur of the Year – Ansens Clothing Consignement

Business of the Year – Ansens Clothing Consignment

