David Eby MLA for Vancouver-Point Grey, NDP candidate to replace Premier John Horgan, and previous Attorney General and Minister Responsible for Housing, Christine White executive director of North Coast Transition Society and Jennifer Rice MLA for the North Coast tour the almost constructed Cranes Crossing transitional housing in Prince Rupert on Oct. 12. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

$14 million supportive housing facility opens in Prince Rupert

New Cranes Crossing has 24/7 supportive housing with 46 new units

Cranes Crossing, a $14 million 46-unit supportive housing facility, officially opened its doors in Prince Rupert on Jan. 24.

The Province, through BC Housing, partnered with North Coast Transition Society (NCTS) which will be the facility managers and will have an operating subsidy for the project of $1.2 million per year from the Building BC: Supportive Housing Fund.

Enew supportive housing unitnits has a private washroom, shower and mini kitchen. The building also has a commercial kitchen, dining room, lounge areas, storage and laundry facilities.

There will be around-the-clock on-site staff who will provide residents with support services, including security, meal programs, life and employment skills training, health and wellness support services, and opportunities for volunteer work.

The newly renovated building at 1080 Third Ave., also had a 35-bed homeless shelter open in January 2022.

“The homes at Crane’s Crossing are already making a significant difference in lives of people in Prince Rupert,” Jennifer Rice, MLA North Coast, said. “With private facilities in each room and 24/7 supportive services, this is the kind of project that can break the cycle of sheltering outside.”

Rice thanked the NCTS, adding, “… the whole community benefits when people receive the supports they need to rebuild their lives.”

Cranes Crossing is part of B.C.’s 10-year, $7-billion housing plan. Since 2017, the Province has funded more than 36,000 affordable new homes that have been completed or are underway, including more than 337 homes in Prince Rupert, a press release states.

“We recognize the urgent need to get people off the streets in Prince Rupert, and we know that while shelters offer a warm and dry place, they are not enough,” Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Housing, said. “Crane’s Crossing is one of the many steps our government is taking to prevent and reduce chronic homelessness in the province.

Christine White, executive director of NCTS, said she wants to acknowledge the “incredible team” that works for the organization.

“Without their commitment to our community, hard work and empathy for others, we could not do all this.”

“We are grateful to all aspects of government, in particular MLA Jennifer Rice, the Ministry of Housing and the City of Prince Rupert, for recognizing and addressing housing needs for those most vulnerable.”

