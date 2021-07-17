A 13-year-old boy has died after he was found unconscious at a Montreal public pool. (Contributed/Black Press Media)

A 13-year-old boy has died after he was found unconscious at a Montreal public pool. (Contributed/Black Press Media)

13-year-old boy dead after found unconscious in Montreal public pool

Police pulled the teenager out of the water in the Hochelaga-Maisonneuve neighbourhood

A 13-year-old boy has died after he was found unconscious at a Montreal public pool.

An emergency call was placed around 4 a.m. that a young person had been found unconscious at a pool in the Hochelaga-Maisonneuve neighbourhood.

Montreal police pulled the teenager out of the water.

The boy was taken to the hospital in critical condition and was declared dead shortly afterward.

The coroner’s office has taken over the investigation.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Montreal

Previous story
Police officer, wife launching complaint for ‘driving while Black’ stop by RCMP
Next story
PHOTOS: Hundreds gather for vigil for Kelowna crane collapse victims

Just Posted

Mike Pucci said on July 4, his philosophy in life teaching his own boys and coaching youngsters in rugby is to ‘win with respect’. (Photo: Supplied)
Heart of our City: Mike Pucci is VIP

Animal victims in wildfires affecting Prince Rupert SPCA

Members of Charles Hays Secondary School Interact Club have accomplished their fundraising goal to purchase Seabins which arrived on July 15 to clean the local harbour waters. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Clean green garbage machines eat trash from local waters

Pinnacle Renewable Energy, part of Drax Group, has donated $50,000 to the Canadian Red Cross to assist victims of the more than 300 wildfires currently burning in the province. (Photo: Supplied Canadian Red Cross BC/Yukon Region)
Pinnacle Renewable Energy donates $50,000 toward wildfire efforts