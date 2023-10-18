RCMP-GRC crest. (Black Press Media files)

RCMP-GRC crest. (Black Press Media files)

12-year-old cyclist struck and killed in Pitt Meadows

The incident occurred on Wednesday morning

A child was struck and killed in Pitt Meadows while cycling to school on Wednesday morning.

Ridge Meadows RCMP Cpl. Julie Klaussner explained that the incident happened at approximately 8:30 a.m. when a 12-year-old child was hit by a recycling truck at the corner of 116A Avenue and 196B Street.

“BC Emergency Health Services (BCEHS) and Pitt Meadows Fire and Rescue Service (PMFRS) attended the scene and performed life-saving measures, however, the child was pronounced deceased at the scene,” said Cpl. Klaussner.

Frontline officers attended the scene along with members of the Ridge Meadows RCMP Serious Crimes Unit (SCU) and the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (ICARS), with SCU now handling the investigation.

“The recycling truck remained at the scene and the driver is cooperating with police,” said Klaussner.

“Impairment is not believed to be a contributing factor at this time.”

Insp. Martin Guay offered condolences to the families of those involved.

“This is a tragic and devastating loss for our community,” said Guay.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has footage from the area is asked to contact Ridge Meadows RCMP at 604-463-6251.

