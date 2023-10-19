111 new childcare spaces coming to Prince Rupert

The improved $10.5 million child care building will be next to Lax Kxeen Elementary in Hays Cove. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern view)

School District 52 will have a new child care facility after announcing it has received a $10.5 million grant from the province and federal ministry of families.

An additional 111 spaces will be added to the existing 33 next to Lax Kxeen Elementary School, which will house a daycare for infants and toddlers, while school children from Senior Kindergarten to Grade 5 can use the facility for before and after-school care.

The new facility will provide plenty of affordable childcare options for families, according to Jenna Sudds, federal minister of Families, Children and Social Development.

“We need more affordable public childcare spaces for Canadian families. This expansion by School District 52 in British Columbia is a major step in providing more access to child care for families and children in the region,” she said in an announcement for the funding.

The school district and province said the facility is much-needed, and will fill a demand from parents for nearby childcare options.

“Parents want more child care on school grounds,” said Grace Lore, the B.C. Minister of State for Child Care.

“This centre will benefit hundreds of families and children for years to come.”

Jennifer Rice, MLA for the North Coast said the new spaces will provide some security for families in the region once the facility is fully built.

“Building new childcare spaces next to Lax Kxeen Elementary School not only makes life easier for parents, but also creates stability and a smooth transition for kids,” she said.

No timeline was offered by School District 52 for the building of the facility.