111 cats surrendered by one person to BC SPCA

A total of 111 cats and kittens came in from the same owner, who surrendered 64 just two weeks ago

Just two weeks after the South Okanagan-Similkameen BC SPCA took in 64 cats and kittens from one individual, that same person is surrendering another 111 felines.

The individual surrendered the animals this week according to Marcie Moriarty, with the BC SPCA.

“A total of 111 cats and kittens came in from the same owner, at a location in the 3600-block of Airport Road in Penticton,” she said. “This has placed an enormous strain on the resources of our Penticton branch and on other branches helping to provide veterinary care and shelter for them.”

RELATED: Over 60 cats and kittens surrendered to the South Okanagan-Similkameen SPCA

In addition to individual medical care, the incoming cats and kittens require spay and neuter surgeries, which is estimated to cost the BC SPCA thousands of dollars.

Penticton isn’t the only city to have issues with a large number of cats being surrender to the local shelter. In Salmon arm at least 29 cats were taken into care earlier this week from one owner.

“This is always a busy time of year for cats and kittens in our shelters but this year we are in a situation where our branches right across B.C. are at maximum capacity for cats, with waiting lists,” Moriarty explained. “We are in urgent need of donations to help off-set the extra medical and sheltering costs, and we encourage anyone who is thinking about adopting a cat to please consider one of the wonderful cats and kittens in our care.”

RELATED: Battling the feral feline problem in the South Okanagan

For more information, visit the emergency alert page, or visit your local SPCA shelter.

@Jen_zee

jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.