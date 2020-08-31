Health care workers do testing at a drive-thru COVID-19 assessment centre at the Etobicoke General Hospital in Toronto on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. Health officials and the government have asked that people stay inside to help curb the spread of the coronavirus also known as COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

1,100 active COVID-19 cases in B.C. following continued surge over weekend

Roughly 5,790 people in B.C. have tested positive for the contagious respiratory virus since January

A total of 294 new British Columbians have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since Friday, bringing the total number of active confirmed cases to 1,107.

Twenty-eight of those people are in hospital, 10 of whom are in intensive care, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry confirmed on Monday (Aug. 31).

Four more people have died in connection to the virus between Friday and Monday, Henry added, bringing the total number of lives lost to 208.

Roughly 5,790 people have tested positive for the contagious respiratory virus since January.

In her update, Henry recognized that as August comes to an end influenza season through the fall will soon begin – urging caution now to prevent a “second wave” of the virus most are preparing for.

“As the cooler weather arrives, we all have to be ready. We have seen the challenges that this virus has, and now is our time to prepare,” Henry said.

“As we step into our offices, our workplaces, our schools, we need to take a step back from some of the social interactions that we’ve had this summer. Being ready means all of us going back to the basics.”

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Teachers’ union slams B.C.’s return-to-school plan; says ad with Dr. Henry is ‘unrealistic’

Just Posted

VIDEO: Learn more about the second annual Tyee Fishing Derby

More than $15,000 in cash and prizes up for grabs on September 5

Nisga’a Nation enacts emergency measures after possible COVID-19 exposure

Attendees of memorial services for Dr. Joseph Gosnell ordered to self-isolate

Water quality advisory issued by City of Prince Rupert

Boil water advisory for Prince Rupert residents with weakened immune systems

Unofficial holidays: here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Aug. 30 to Sept. 5

Ginger Cat Appreciation Day, Bison Ten Yell Day, and Slinky Day all coming up this week

COVID-19 community outbreak on Haida Gwaii declared over

There have been no new cases of the virus since Aug. 6 on the islands

VIDEO: Tickets now available for the second annual Tyee Fishing Derby

Four great locations in Prince Rupert and Port Edward to buy your tickets

VIDEO: Tickets now available for the second annual Tyee Fishing Derby

Four great locations in Prince Rupert and Port Edward to buy your tickets

The Northern View’s 2nd Annual Tyee Fishing Derby – Sept. 5

Participants can lure in $2,000 for largest fish

The Northern View presents the Second Annual Tyee Fishing Derby

More than $15,000 is up for grabs in cash and prizes

Teachers’ union slams B.C.’s return-to-school plan; says ad with Dr. Henry is ‘unrealistic’

Better ventilation, remote learning options and more teachers needed, Teri Mooring says

Tourism operators pivot from guiding to beach cleaning

Corona killed their tours, but created a great opportunity to do a shoreline clean

B.C. RCMP still searching for man with Okanagan connection wanted on drug charges

Robert Heltman wanted out of Vancouver of possession of drugs, weapon

Want a latte? Bring a mask: Starbucks to make face coverings mandatory in Canada

Customers without masks will be able to order via the drive-thru, curb-side pickup or ordering for delivery

Climate change creating vast new glacial lakes, future flooding risk: research

Many glacial lakes are located in thinly inhabited locales such as Greenland

Most Read