All new cases within the Vancouver Coastal Health authority

Health Minister Adrian Dix and Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry speak at press conference at the B.C. Legislature in Victoria on Monday, February 24, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dirk Meissner

There are 11 new COVID-19 cases in B.C., bringing the total to 64.

All the new cases are within the Vancouver Coastal Health region, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said during a daily health update in Vancouver Friday. This includes three staff members at Lion’s Gate Hospital in North Vancouver, as well as five travel-related cases.

Coronavirus