100L ‘crude oil’ spill reported at Trans Mountain station north of Kamloops

Environment ministry says that cleanup is underway

One hundred litres of crude oil spilled from a Trans Mountain station north of Kamloops Sunday morning.

According to the environment ministry, the 100 litre spill came from a flow metre at about 5 a.m. and was contained to the station site.

The spill did not leak into any waterways, including the nearby North Thompson River, a spokesperson confirmed.

The ministry said that cleanup was underway.

A woman living near the station said that a Kinder Morgan representative came by to tell her about the spill Sunday morning and told her that cleanup would likely take 10 days.

The spill comes less than a week before the company’s self-imposed deadline to make a final decision on the Trans Mountain expansion.

Kinder Morgan, which stopped all ‘non-essential’ work on the project in April, had said it would speak with stakeholders before making a final decision on May 31.

Since then, the federal government – which has backed the expansion – said it would indemnify the $7.4 billion project if Kinder Morgan pulled out.

Kinder Morgan did not immediately return a request for comment.

More to come.

