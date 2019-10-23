The 100 lb pumpkin that was stolen for a second time from Sunview Market in Oliver. (Photo from Facebook)

100-pound pumpkin stolen a second time from B.C. business

According to security footage, a man and woman took the pumpkin on Oct. 20 at 8:20 p.m.

Oliver’s Sunview Market has had it’s 100 lb pumpkin stolen for the second time.

According to a Facebook post by Parmjeet Dhaliwal, the pumpkin had been carved by store employees and was on display outside on Oct. 21. Still images captured from the store’s security camera, which Dhaliwal included in her post, show a female in a white coat and black pants and a male in a black coat and pants taking the pumpkin at approximately 8:20 p.m.

READ MORE: Oliver inventor lifted the fruit industry to new heights

Dhaliwal added in her post that is the second time the pumpkin has been stolen, but did not clarify when it was first stolen or how the store retrieved it.

Many residents in the community have commented on Dhaliwal’s post to express their disappointment in the alleged theives, and those in the area are asked to be on the lookout for the individuals in the security footage or for the pumpkin itself.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Jordyn Thomson | Reporter
JordynThomson 
Send Jordyn Thomson an email.
Like the Western News on Facebook.
Follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Greta Thunberg declines invitation to Victoria due to time, not ferry emissions
Next story
Remains of 7 Canadians killed in Ethiopian Airlines crash return home

Just Posted

CityWest and IBEW Local 213 consolidate unions

Prince Rupert’s telecommunications company moves forward under one banner

Prince Rupert Indigenous Housing Society inaugural market hopes to add to the community

The market took place at the Git Lach M’oon hall over the weekend

Council Briefs: Cunningham puts “resident rate” for transportation on table

Councillor Adey concerned over RCMP’s lack of communication with public

Skeena-Bulkley Valley once again goes NDP

Smithers mayor Taylor Bachrach set to follow in Nathan Cullen’s footsteps

Security guard bitten, punched by patient at Terrace hospital

Violent incident one of many in Northwest B.C., nurses union says

Play-by-play: Bachrach new MP for Skeena-Bulkley Valley, all 219 polls reported

Bachrach beats Conservative candidate Claire Rattée by more than 3,000

Faster response may have prevented fatal outcome at B.C. trampoline park

Coroner’s report rules Greater Victoria father Jay Greenwood’s death accidental

100-pound pumpkin stolen a second time from B.C. business

According to security footage, a man and woman took the pumpkin on Oct. 20 at 8:20 p.m.

Greta Thunberg declines invitation to Victoria due to time, not ferry emissions

Thunberg confirmed that she will be joining a climate strike at the Vancouver Art Gallery on Friday

‘Havoc and chaos:’ Alberta separatist group gains support as Liberals re-elected

The idea is getting interest from people in Saskatchewan, Manitoba and parts of British Columbia

Feds decriminalizing drugs possible – but it’s up to Jagmeet Singh, expert says

National pharmacare was one of Singh’s most highly-touted platform policies

In the news: Wexit, Brexit and Trump sparks outrage

There’s been a surge of support for an Alberta separatist group

Jody Wilson-Raybould should use social media to amplify her voice: experts

But being an Independent has never been easy

Horvat’s hat trick lifts Canucks to 5-2 win over Red Wings

First career three-goal game for Vancouver captain

Most Read