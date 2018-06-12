10 reports of feces falling from sky across B.C.

Ten incidents of feces falling from the sky across B.C. have been reported to Transport Canada in the last 30 days.

Transport Canada is collecting and reviewing information regarding the reports in B.C. in addition to one more in Saskatchewan.

Most recently in Kelowna, more than 10 cars were covered in what appeared to be feces in a parking lot of a seniors care home in Glenmore.

Leah McNaney, who works at the care home, said she finished her shift sometime after 5 p.m. last Wednesday and came out to find her vehicle covered in brown smelly liquid.

This latest apparent feces incident was not one of the 10 already reported in B.C. that Transport Canada is investigating.

McNaney says the incident must have happened sometime between 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. on June 6, based on when those working at the care home were switching shifts and noticed the liquid on the cars.

“There are several brown streaks going down my car,” she said. “Two of the girls I work with, whose cars were also covered in this brown stuff, tried to wash it off and their paint chipped.”

She says she has tried several times to take her vehicle through the carwash to get rid of the liquid but to no avail.

“It also really smells bad,” she said.

McNaney and her co-worker’s story is just one of many being shared across the province. Starting on May 30, Susan Allan of Kelowna reported having conjunctivitis in both eyes after her vehicle was splattered with feces.

Allan was in the car with her son in the early afternoon of May 9. She was stopped at the street lights in Kelowna when an unwelcome deluge covered her car and came through the open sunroof.

“We were parked at the lights when the ‘sky poop’ starting falling,” said Allan. “It got all over my car, it got all over (me) and got on my son, inside my vehicle. It was definitely falling from the sky.”

When they looked up they saw the bottom of an airplane as it flew overhead.

Then on the evening of May 10, an Abbotsford woman says her car was hit by a large amount of feces falling from the sky.

Five cars at Mill Lake Park were reported to be covered in brown liquid.

A Williams Lake man also reported his vehicle being hit with a large amount of feces while he was driving though Agassiz on May 26.

Transport Canada responded to Black Press Media’s inquiry into feces falling from airplanes with the following:

Each air operator is responsible for ensuring that their aircraft operate safely and in compliance with the Canadian Aviation Regulations. Section 602.23, “Dropping of Objects,” states “No person shall create a hazard to persons or property on the surface by dropping an object from an aircraft in flight.” Any operator found to be in contravention of the Canadian Aviation Regulations will be subject to enforcement action under Transport Canada’s mandate.

Frozen lavatory waste is referred to as “blue ice.” Aircraft that have washroom facilities onboard are equipped with an enclosed sewage holding tank that is designed to be emptied at special facilities at airports. It is possible that a valve malfunctions and allows some leakage of the tank’s content. If this happens, the liquid seeping from valves freezes and adheres to the outside of the aircraft when the aircraft is flying at high altitudes. As the aircraft starts its decent and the atmosphere gets warmer, the ice will start to melt and pieces will detach themselves from the aircraft. These pieces of ice will either melt or remain in their solid state before hitting the ground.

Rob Young, an earth and sciences professor at UBC Okanagan agrees that feces likely froze from a leak at higher altitudes.

Calling the brown liquid on the vehicles in Kelowna splatter from a popsicle, that thawed on the bottom of a plan and then spray down in liquid to the ground below.

As for McNaney, she is just glad the seniors she cares for were not on their way to an outing when the incident occurred because the situation could have been much worse.

