Thousands of law enforcements officials and first responders packed Abbotsford Centre on Nov. 19 for the funeral of Const. John Davidson. (Darren McDonald photo)

1 year later: Police pay tribute to B.C. officer killed in shootout

Davidson, 53, killed in line of duty in Abbotsford on Nov. 6, 2017

Abbotsford Police officers and others are honouring fallen officer Const. John Davidson with online tributes today on the one-year anniversary of his death.

Davidson, 53, was killed Nov. 6, 2017 in the line of duty, when he was shot by a man who had opened fire in a strip mall on Mt. Lehman Road.

Davidson was a 24-year police veteran who began his law enforcement career in the United Kingdom, working for the Northumbria Police from 1993 to 2005.

He was hired by the Abbotsford Police Department in March 2006, and worked in the patrol, youth squad and traffic sections.

Davidson’s memorial service on Nov. 19, 2017 was attended by thousands, who lined the streets for his funeral procession and then filled the 8,500-seat Abbotsford Centre.

Here are some of the online tributes:

